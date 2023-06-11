Kudos: Thanks to Dollar General Literacy Foundation Jun 11, 2023 18 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Canyonville Friends of the Library are very grateful to Dollar General Literacy Foundation for their support of the library’s 2023 Summer Reading Program: The Enchanted Forest.The program starts Wednesday, June 14 with Protecting our Forests by the U.S Forest Service and will continue weekly, except for the week of July 4, until the last program on July 26.The program provides the children with incentives to enhance their reading skills through creative activities and weekly programs.We sincerely thank Dollar General for their generous contribution.Linda Joyce, Board DirectorCanyonville Friends of the Library React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers ROAD CONSTRUCTION CREW ROAD CONSTRUCTION CREW Most Popular Pride Parade marches downtown Roseburg County seeks reimbursement for Grange Road cleanup Powell attorneys seek to be removed from the case Oregon Highway 38 closed much of Wednesday due to crash, diesel spill Our People: UCC graduate first woman to work in engineering department at RUSA Special Sections Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Baltimore 11, Kansas City 3 Baltimore 11, Kansas City 3 Kudos: Thanks to Dollar General Literacy Foundation Kudos: Gratitude to C. Giles Hunt Trust Kansas City-Baltimore Runs
