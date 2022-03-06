As many of you know Saturday, Feb. 26, our lives turned upside down after we lost our shop in a massive fire. Thankfully our employees from Wulff Bros Construction and the neighboring business affected by the fire were not injured. We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the outpouring of support that came from our friends, colleagues, suppliers and our fellow roofing companies in Douglas County. The compassion and generosity that has been shown to us started while the fire was still burning and continues each day. We would like to thank the Roseburg Fire Department, and first responders who came to our business, Beacon Building Products in Eugene, John Blodgett Sr., and John Blodgett Jr. at Douglas County Forest Products, Preston at Wet Spot Welding, Mike and Brad Morris at Roseburg Roofing, Umpqua Sand and Gravel, Tabor Building, Roseburg Homes, and Gerretsen Building Supply. We also would not have been able to continue business as usual without the support from Oregon tool who was paramount in getting us back on our feet with all the tools, and equipment we needed to get to our next job. We certainly have a long road ahead to rebuild, but it is so comforting to know that we have the support of the community behind us. We are truly humbled by it all.
