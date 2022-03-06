The Friends of Ford’s Pond wish to acknowledge the receipt of a $10,000 grant from the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation for the purchasing of playground equipment for the new inclusive playground at Ford’s Pond Community Park.
The playground will incorporate both natural components and manufactured play equipment, some specially designed for the park, to offer play opportunities for all ages and abilities.
The area will include a “Play Pond,” where colored safety surfacing mimics the pond water, and a play “dock,” beaver lodge, play boat, and logs and boulders. Smooth sidewalks and surfacing will allow mobility and balance-impaired individuals full access to embankment slides, musical instruments, a merry-go-round, and other fun activities.
Our website fordspond.org has been updated with the conceptual design, along with information on visiting Sutherlin’s new 202-acre park and how the community can support this project.
With the paved 2-mile (roundtrip) multiuse path and parking area opening in July 2021, the park has become a popular regional attraction and a place for the community to enjoy healthy outdoor exercise.
The Friends thank the foundation for their continued support as we work to build a free, welcoming park for safe, healthy outdoor play and community engagement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.