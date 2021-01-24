People own rural property for many reasons. Some common reasons are “to get away from it all,” enjoy the peaceful surroundings of nature, view wildlife out your window or grow your own food. Whatever your reasons are for owning property, there is one responsibility that we all share: to steward the land to the best of our ability.
It can be intimidating learning how to feel comfortable with all the ins and outs of rural land ownership. You might have forestland, pastures, streams and rural water systems (wells, springs). You’re probably concerned about wildfire to some degree and want to ensure that your property is defensible in the case that fire creeps near your land.
You might want to promote wildlife habitat, make sure your soils remain cared for or write a forest management plan to guide your actions for years to come. Or maybe you are hoping to make a little money by selling some trees, raising a few livestock or growing a big garden.
There are a lot of things to consider when owing property — so how do you know where to start or who to turn to if you have questions?
This is where the OSU Extension Service can help you! Beginning Feb. 11, we will offer an online Land Stewards Program training. The Land Stewards Program aims to help rural landowners learn how to be better stewards of their land. In this class, you will develop skills in land management and planning, learn new techniques and best practices to help your property thrive, and importantly, connect with fellow local landowners and experts who can direct you to appropriate resources and your own learning network.
The course is designed for busy adults who enjoy online learning and who want to create goals for their land and learn how to achieve them. Specific topics covered include:
- Creating a management plan
- Forest and woodland management
- Wildfire preparedness
- Wildlife habitat
- Stream management
- Healthy soils
- Pasture management
- Rural water-systems
- Rural economics and enterprise
- How to find resources and get help
The online Land Steward course from OSU Extension combines nine weekly self-paced online modules with three instructor-led webinars. Instructors include the Land Stewards coordinator and local Forestry & Natural Resources Extension faculty along with other local natural resource experts.
Participants should plan to spend two hours per week on each self-paced online lesson and related activities. You will need to complete a series of resource assessments to get to know your property better, participate in the three virtual classes and develop a management plan for your property using our landowner-friendly template.
The two virtual classes offered on March 25 and April 15 will feature speakers and information specific to Douglas County. This is a great opportunity to connect with and ask questions of service providers that you may want to work with in the future.
If you have questions about this program, contact Rachel Werling, Land Steward Program Coordinator, at 541-776-7371, ext. 211 or Rachel.Werling@oregonstate.edu.
For more information or to register, visit https://pace.oregonstate.edu/catalog/land-steward-short-course. Scholarships and payment plans are available by arrangement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.