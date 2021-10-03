EDITOR’S NOTE: The columns of Bill Duncan are being reprinted in The News-Review. Duncan, who died in November 2011, wrote a weekly column for The News-Review and The Capital Press of Salem from 1981 to 2011. Duncan wrote the following column in October 1992. His thoughts are still pertinent to today.
My wife is bilingual. I am barely lingual in English, and have never mastered a second language despite formal courses and her coaching.
There is an exception, she says. I do speak a language that is often foreign to her. I only do this, she says, when I am tired and tiredness affects my speech, causing me to lapse into the Southern idioms of my birth: When I try to say “dog,” it always comes out “dawg” and “water” that always comes out “warter.”
She can speak, write, translate, interpret in Spanish and often does so professionally. This bilingual status becomes more important as Hispanics migrate in greater numbers to the Pacific Northwest.
She tells me I should really concentrate on learning to speak Spanish. So help me, I have tried, and while I can get by with phrases, I must confess my Anglo-Saxon Southern tongue is too straight to speak Spanish. When I have tried in all seriousness, I have found myself in trouble.
While on a newspaper assignment in Mexico City, I used my book Spanish to ask a hotel deskman for a rubber band to band together rolls of film. What he sent to my room is one of those things people from my era didn’t discuss in public and the drug store hid under the counter.
I may be the only reporter in history who was reimbursed for one of those things on his expense account and only because the business manager at the paper I worked for couldn’t speak Spanish either.
I was once on a crowded bus in a South American city and spoke in Spanish, hoping to clear the way so I could exit. The looks on the people’s faces and the way they moved as I spoke should have tipped me off, but it took a bilingual fellow passenger to correct me. I was using my best Spanish to politely say: “Excusado.”
“Señor,” said the fellow traveler in English, “the correct word is ‘Dispenseme.’ In saying ‘Excusado’ you are telling them you have to go to the bathroom.”
Since I was obviously a gringo and with Montezuma’s revenge being what it is, you can easily understand why those bus passengers looked so distressed when I spoke as I tapped them on the shoulder.
I even got into trouble once in Washington, D.C., trying to show off my expertise in Spanish. It was at a time when Cuban refugees were flooding into the U.S.
Regardless of their status in Cuba, the refugees ended up taking any job available, many as waiters. I was having dinner in one of Washington’s expensive bistros. The waiter was Cuban and obviously had learned only enough English to read the menu.
The man at the table next to me kept asking the waiter for butter. The waiter, whose name tag said he was Sergio, only smiled. I saw a Cuban Missile Crisis building up right there in our nation’s capital and used my Spanish to defuse it by saying to the waiter: “Suero, manteca, por favor?”
Within a few minutes the waiter was placing before me a large glass of buttermilk. I had slurred the name Sergio so that I had actually asked for buttermilk.
I had to drink it because there was no way I could explain to him I meant to ask for butter for the next table.
My wife is always telling me that translations from Spanish to English and vice versa don’t always come out the same. I’m going to let her read this column to make sure I haven’t said something that will get me in deeper trouble, but if she starts to laugh at me, I’m going to tell her in Spanish “to go fly a kite!”
It comes out:
“!Vete a freir esparragos!”
Literal translation?
“Go fry asparagus.”
