April is National Volunteer Month, the perfect opportunity to recognize the time and talent of Roseburg Public Library’s volunteers.
Over the past year, a limited number of volunteers served almost 300 hours shelving materials, preparing crafts, processing and mending items and working at the front desk. In addition, one volunteer maintains the video that displays library information near the front desk, and several volunteers provide staff picks with reviews of books they enjoyed.
I appreciate our volunteers’ patience over the past two years and as library services return to pre-pandemic levels. For much of the time, library materials were not circulating at a high volume, so staff managed most of the work previously assigned to volunteers.
The library is reintegrating volunteers as circulation increases, and I am hopeful all of those who wish to return to their weekly two-hour shifts will be able to do so by the end of 2022.
If the past two months are any indication, the library will need those volunteers sooner rather than later. Nearly 6,000 physical items circulated in March, and April’s numbers look similar. Pre-pandemic, about 8,000 items checked out monthly.
Members of the Friends of the Roseburg Public Library also volunteer to support the library’s mission. In 2019, the Friends signed on with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to ensure free books are available to registered children from birth to fifth birthday in the Roseburg, Winchester, Wilbur, Glide and Idleyld Park areas.
Because the Friends group is a 501©(3) organization, it is eligible to apply for specific grants, and I appreciate the board’s willingness to pursue those opportunities.
The Friends manages a bookstore that is open during library hours, and the group’s large, quarterly book sales are especially popular. The Friends’ online store at Amazon generates additional revenue. Friends members also adopted the trail between the library and Deer Creek, and they ensure the path remains free of litter.
All of these efforts take people power, and there is a dedicated crew keeping the wheels turning.
Finally, the seven members of the Library Commission volunteer their time and talent to review policies and make recommendations to library staff and the City Council. The group currently meets at 4 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month on Zoom, and the meetings are livestreamed on the City’s Facebook page at facebook.com/cityofroseburg.
Roseburg Mayor Rich proclaimed April 2022 as Volunteer Recognition Month, stating, in part, “The City of Roseburg wishes to recognize these individuals and organizations for their dedicated efforts toward developing a sense of community spirit through their service.”
Thank you, volunteers. You are amazing ambassadors and wonderful team members. We could not do what we do without you.
