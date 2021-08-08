Roseburg Public Library just implemented a new online calendar of events intended to help patrons and staff alike.
Access the calendar on the library’s website at roseburgpubliclibrary.org, and click on Events Calendar located on the left side of the screen. By default, the current month’s calendar appears, but the view can be changed in the upper right corner of the green bar to the current week or a list.
Within the calendar, click on an event title for a pop-up window that displays the location, time, program details and intended age group.
We request patrons register for the library’s in-person youth programs at the Stewart Park Pavilion and outside the library building, and these events are indicated on the calendar by the silhouette of a person with a plus symbol.
To register, click on the event title, then click on the green link with the words “click here to register.” All in-person youth programs are limited to 25 with a waiting list of 10 additional participants.
One of the benefits of this system is that parents or caregivers may request an automated email or text reminder up to three days before the event. Those on the waiting list will be automatically notified if a slot becomes available.
For the staff, the registration system ensures we can update parents or caregivers with program changes in a batch email or text. I am glad we no longer rely on paper and a clipboard.
Note that youth always may drop in to a program, and if a slot is available they will be able to participate.
Because this is a new feature, we broadly categorized event types into children’s program, tween/teen program, adult program and all ages program, and we assigned a color to each. To focus on a specific category, click on Event Types, leave a checkmark on the category you wish to view, then click the green Search button.
Users also may filter programs by age groups and locations.
The library website is one way we share programming information. In addition, we maintain a schedule on the library’s Facebook page at facebook.com/roseburglibrary and provide a weekly look ahead in this column.
Please share your feedback about the new calendar by contacting me at kwiley@cityofroseburg.org or 541-492-7051. We are just beginning to populate it with fall programs, and I encourage you to check back often for updates.
