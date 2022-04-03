The circulation of library materials involves a delicate balance among library patrons, staff and volunteers.
Most materials are checked out and returned in a smooth flow that appears effortless, although it is anything but. Patrons keep due dates in mind and drop off items promptly; staff accurately checks those items in; staff and volunteers shelve them correctly; and they remain in the right place until the next patron restarts the process.
Unfortunately, sometimes the well-oiled machine breaks down at one of those critical junctures. Staff checks in each item twice in our best effort to remove the checked out item from the patron account, and staff and volunteers diligently adhere to the Dewey Decimal System and alphabetical order when shelving.
However, we are humans, and when we make mistakes we do our best to correct them immediately and with apologies.
Staff also keeps a close accounting of library materials that are not returned on time. We email or text overdue notices to patrons seven days after an item is due and again after 14 days if it is not returned. Although the library does not assess fines for late materials, we bill the patron the cost of the item plus a $2 processing fee if the item is not returned within 30 days.
All fees are waived when the item is returned in good condition, even when that occurs two years after it was due, which happened recently. We are glad to have the items back, and we are especially happy the patron again can utilize all of the library’s services.
We also monitor materials that go missing without being checked out. This happens for a number of reasons, from not scanning correctly at checkout to being misshelved to being taken.
Obviously, these situations are not ideal. Not only are patrons interested in these items inconvenienced, staff has to monitor the situation and assess if and when to purchase a replacement copy.
In these cases, we often rely on our sharing partner, Mildred Whipple Library in Drain. If they own the item, our catalog system alerts their staff to send it to Roseburg, and most times patrons do not notice there is an issue.
When Mildred Whipple Library does not own the item, we wait – sometimes two weeks, sometimes two months – for it to return or turn up. For books in high demand, we repurchase right away. If there are only a couple of people waiting for the item, we may wait longer because we know the odds are good it will come back or be located on the shelves.
Occasionally, we decide not to repurchase the item, even when another patron has requested it. This most often occurs when items are out of print. I also determine whether an electronic copy of the material is available in cloudLibrary or Libby (OverDrive), and sometimes I rely solely on that to fill the gap.
Another example: I recently purchased a replacement copy that I believed to be new but was in poor condition when it arrived, and I could not justify the $20 price tag.
The collection development budget plays a large role. We have only so much to spend, and we need to balance purchasing new items with shifting funds to replace materials.
In the case of two of the books that were returned after two years? We long ago purchased replacements, so all of a sudden we have two copies of each. Now the question is what to do with that extra copy.
