There is a distinct pattern to the community’s questions about the library during our temporary closure, and I have addressed the most common ones below. Don’t hesitate to call 541-492-7050 or email library@cityofroseburg.org if you have other questions or comments.
Can I get a library card?
Yes! We continue to issue cards that provide access to the library’s electronic book platforms as well as physical materials that may be picked up every Thursday between 3-6 p.m.
We always start by determining your address so we know which type of card to issue. Residents of the city of Roseburg are eligible for a library card at no cost.
There are several options for patrons who live outside city limits:
- All youth age 0 through high school graduation who live or attend school in the Roseburg Public School District geographic boundary are eligible for a free card.
- All full-time kindergarten through grade 12 classroom teachers and school media center staff who are employed by public or private schools within the Roseburg Public School District geographic boundary but who reside outside Roseburg city limits also are eligible for a free card.
- Douglas County residents who have a current Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program card are eligible for a free one-year sponsorship. This program is made possible by donations and will continue as long as there is funding.
If you live outside city limits and do not fit in the categories above, there is a cost of $15 per quarter or $60 per year. We accept cash or check made out to City of Roseburg.
To receive a library card, complete an application form, located at www.roseburgpubliclibrary.org; click on Policies and Forms. Email that along with a picture of your photo ID and proof of residence to library@cityofroseburg.org. You also may mail the application form and a copy of your ID with proof of residence to 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Ste. 100, Roseburg, OR 97470 or drop it off in the outside book drop. Payments may be mailed or placed in the book drop.
In addition to the application form, teachers should provide proof of their employment, such as a photo of their school ID badge, and SNAP card holders should submit a completed Library Card Sponsorship Program form, which is available on the library website.
How do I renew my card?
Call or email us and provide your current address. Membership payments may be mailed or placed in the outside book drop.
Can we return books?
Yes! The outside book drop remains open.
what happens to returned books?
All returned items are quarantined at least three days and often as long as a week depending on staffing. We do not check in materials while they are quarantined in order to limit our handling of them, so in the meantime they will still show up as checked out on your account.
Are you accepting donations?
Unfortunately, no. Please do not place donations of books or magazines in the book drop. We rely on volunteers to manage donations, and they currently do not have access to the building. Without them, we do not have the capacity to handle donations.
When will you reopen?
We do not have a date scheduled at this time but are making plans that will allow us to provide a safe environment for patrons, volunteers and staff. That includes rearranging furniture and computers to adhere to social distancing guidelines and installing Plexiglas at the front desk.
Any changes to our status will be posted on the library website at www.roseburgpubliclibrary.org and Facebook page @roseburglibrary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.