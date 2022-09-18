Roseburg Public Library patrons love children’s literature.
We recently asked folks visiting the library to share a classic book they thought everyone should read. The prompt generated a lot of responses from people of all ages, some with titles I expected — “The Grapes of Wrath” by John Steinbeck, “Pride and Prejudice” by Jane Austen and “1984” by George Orwell.
I did not expect the variety of children’s books that made the list.
The Harry Potter series received the most votes with three mentions.
There were nostalgic favorites such as “Where the Red Fern Grows” by Wilson Rawls, “Anne of Green Gables” by L.M. Montgomery and “A Wrinkle in Time” by Madeleine L’Engle. I don’t think anybody was shocked to see “Charlotte’s Web” by E.B. White.
Then came some surprises, at least for me. The Ivy and Bean series by Annie Barrows, early chapter books featuring two girls who are opposites and become best friends, was selected twice.
The Nancy Drew mystery books, even after all these years, remain popular. Perhaps that is because the library has transitioned to collecting a newer iteration of the series, Nancy Drew and the Clue Crew. Nancy, Bess and George still are the dynamic trio, and now they have contemporary mysteries to solve in chapter book format with illustrations.
The Wings of Fire series by Tui T. Sutherland was listed, although the voter did not specify whether they preferred the junior novels or graphic novels. Both are popular among tweens.
Sutherland also got a nod for the Warriors series of junior books because, fun fact, Warriors author Erin Hunter is a pseudonym, and Sutherland is one of several writers who contribute to the series. The library has rows and rows of shelves dedicated to Warriors books, which follow the adventures of several clans of feral cats.
Finally, several patrons mentioned books that are popular family reads, including “The Hobbit” by J.R.R. Tolkien and The Chronicles of Narnia by C.S. Lewis.
I just posted a new question for library readers to consider, and the answers will help me continue developing the nonfiction collection.
The prompt is, “What types of nonfiction history books would you check out from the library?”
Patrons may cast two votes from the following categories: memoir/autobiography/biography, ancient history, geography, genealogy, politics, European history, Asian history, African history, South American history, North American history and Australia/New Zealand/Pacific Islands history. There also will be an “other” category for write-in responses.
Note that I did not include Pacific Northwest history because I will continue to purchase this type of material, which is some of the most circulated in the nonfiction section.
The question is posted on a large piece of paper near the front desk. Respondents also may email me at kwiley@cityofroseburg.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.