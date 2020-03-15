I have great news for patrons who use Roseburg Public Library’s e-book and e-audiobook platforms: The library is budgeting to maintain both OverDrive and cloudLibrary for at least another fiscal year.
This was the recommendation of the Library Commission after a lengthy and healthy discussion, and it was based on several factors.
Patrons and the Library Commission members noted the e-materials platforms serve complementary purposes. OverDrive’s collection is larger and includes older titles and cloudLibrary’s items are newer and available sooner.
As one patron e-mailed, “It seems to me that cloudLibrary is a nice addition to OverDrive. I have found many different authors there, as well as additional titles by authors I enjoy that don’t seem to be on OverDrive. When I am having a hard time finding a book on OverDrive I can usually find something on cloudLibrary. … I have been enjoying both OverDrive and cloudLibrary. My preference would be to keep both platforms.”
Roseburg Public Library is in its second year, and the Library Commission members believed it was too soon to cancel one of the platforms. Circulation statistics clearly indicate OverDrive is a more popular service; however, cloudLibrary averages more than 500 checkouts each month. If the library canceled its cloudLibrary subscription, it would lose the investment in that platform.
Because the library issues more than 100 new patron cards a month, our collection use has not plateaued, and another year of statistics will help make a more informed decision.
The additional year affords the opportunity to promote the OverDrive and cloudLibrary services and continue the conversation about funding. Each service cost about $7,000 the first year, which was a significant portion of the library’s collection budget. I will investigate potential funding mechanisms to maintain the services for the foreseeable future.
Choosing to continue both platforms comes at the expense of implementing an interlibrary loan program that would allow patrons to request materials from libraries around the country. The rationale is hundreds of patrons are utilizing the library’s digital platforms monthly, far more than would take advantage of an interlibrary loan program that would cost $5 per item.
Establishing an interlibrary loan program remains a goal, just one that is on pause for at least the next year.
Following the Library Commission’s recommendation, I included OverDrive and cloudLibrary in the library’s 2021 budget that was submitted to the City Manager and Finance Director. I will have a meeting with them about the entire library budget, which then will be forwarded to the City Budget Committee and City Council, which makes the final decision about library operating expenses.
While the city works through that process, cloudLibrary and OverDrive continue to offer tens of thousands of items for download. Library staff and volunteers are available to help set up or troubleshoot your devices. Drop in anytime the library is open. We’re here to help.
