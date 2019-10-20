Roseburg residents who are elderly or permanently or temporarily disabled can register for free delivery of library materials to their home through Roseburg Public Library’s homebound services program.
The library launched the free service with two assisted living facilities and it is going so well that we are pleased to make it available to the entire community.
Patrons must have a Roseburg Public Library card. Library staff will make house calls to individuals or group facilities to issue a homebound card; call 541-492-7050 or email library@cityofroseburg.org to schedule an appointment. At that time, patrons also will complete a Homebound Services Application.
Any material in the library’s circulating collection, including books, audiobooks and DVDs will be delivered by a library volunteer, who also will pick up and return the items to the library. Homebound patrons are limited to 10 total items, including five DVDs, at one time so our volunteer isn’t overwhelmed. Most items check out for 30 days with the opportunity to renew them twice.
Library staff will select the first books based on the information supplied in the Homebound Services Application, which prompts patrons to identify preferences for formats (large print, audio, etc.) as well as genre (mystery, science fiction, western, etc.). Patrons also have the opportunity to ask for books by specific authors or titles.
Each delivery will include an assessment survey in which patrons can provide feedback and library staff will continue to work closely with patrons to ensure they receive materials they enjoy.
Homebound patrons also can use the library’s online catalog system to place holds on items and a volunteer will deliver those materials. Go to www.roseburgpubliclibrary.org to get started or contact the library for assistance.
Because the library has limited resources, homebound services will be based on the capacity of volunteers to deliver materials. That means the time between deliveries may be six weeks instead of four. As with all library items, no overdue fees will be charged; however, homebound patrons are responsible for fees associated with lost, damaged or long overdue items.
Homebound patrons who receive a library card will have access to the library’s digital platforms, cloudLibrary and OverDrive, and library staff is available to provide setup assistance on smartphones, computers and tablets.
Essentially, we can bring much of the library to your home so you won’t miss out on the latest celebrity’s book club pick or national bestseller. Let us help you stay connected and happily reading.
