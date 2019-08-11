Roseburg Public Library implemented a Library Card Sponsorship Program soon after opening that allows qualifying individuals and families living outside Roseburg city limits to obtain a library card at no cost. This program continues with one important change: Library staff now issues cards immediately for eligible patrons.
The program remains available to residents of Douglas County outside Roseburg city limits who are enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). We continue to use this metric because eligibility rules require that participants’ gross income be at or below 130% of the federal poverty level; additionally, SNAP benefits are allotted to users through a preloaded card that can be verified easily by library staff.
To obtain a library card through the sponsorship program, the SNAP card holder must bring the SNAP card as well as a photo ID with current address or a photo ID with a piece of mail with current address to the library’s main desk.
A library card application and a sponsorship application must be completed; library staff will then issue the card, which may be used by all members of the household and is good for one year. Patrons may renew their card after one year if they continue to receive SNAP benefits and funding is available.
The Library Card Sponsorship Program is made possible by donations from generous community members. Donations may be submitted in person to the library or mailed to Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Ste. 100, Roseburg, OR 97470.
Library cards are issued at no charge to residents of the City of Roseburg as well as youth age 0 through high school graduation who live or attend school in the Roseburg Public School District geographic boundary; this includes students in private schools or homeschools.
For those who don’t qualify for a free card, a fee of $15 per quarter or $60 per year is assessed for one card that may be shared by all members of a household.
The checkout limit for nonresident household cards, including those received through the sponsorship program, is 50 total items, including five DVDs, at one time. These cards also provide access to the library’s two ebook platforms, cloudLibrary and OverDrive.
A library card is required only to check out materials, including ebooks. Everyone is welcome to utilize the materials and services available in the library at no charge. These include public computers and wifi; databases; student testing and career building online resources; newspapers and magazines; books; games computers for children; storytimes and other special events; and more.
For more information about the Library Card Sponsorship Program or other Roseburg Public Library programs and services, stop in to the library, call 541-492-7051 or email kwiley@cityofroseburg.org. See you at the library!
