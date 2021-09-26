I recently made the trek out to Oregon from my hometown of Lincoln, Nebraska, after accepting Roseburg Public Library’s Outreach Services Lead position through United Communities AmeriCorps.
I have always felt this massive pull toward the Northwest, and this was my opportunity to make the move. Although I’m just getting settled, this transition has been wild. Not only am I stepping into a new career field, I am also taking on full independence in a new and unknown place.
I have been welcomed with an overwhelming amount of support from both the team at the library and my AmeriCorps cohort.
Before this, I worked primarily as a barista and took on multiple advocacy roles within local nonprofits such as the March For Our Lives and Girl Up Nebraska. I mostly spent time with March for Our Lives on committee planning and organizing a public march, but with Girl Up I spent an equal amount of time in the schools educating students about our cause.
These groups gave me connections I needed to then shadow a senator and work with him on developing legislation to protect students with mental health issues.
Over the past year, I also have found a space within the art community, practicing ceramics as a fellow at the LUX Center for the Arts back home in Lincoln. My position was in a mutually beneficial program that gave me full access to the studio in exchange for a few volunteer hours each week.
Being given the space to laugh off mistakes and the encouragement to keep trying were the reasons I eventually decided to continue on this track toward a degree in studio art.
After high school, I fell into a redundant cycle of minimum wage jobs and unemployment. I wanted so badly to leave Nebraska but didn’t have the financial means to make college work and didn’t have the degree to get a job that could take me elsewhere.
That’s how I wound up in AmeriCorps. Not only do they provide an immense amount of professional development training, they also help each individual make steps toward their personal goals, which in my case is school. I applied to jobs all around the Northwest for a few months and feel extremely lucky to have landed my top pick at the library.
My job here during my 11 months of service includes taking over outreach services, developing adult programming, working with volunteers and assisting with youth services. One of my goals is to create ongoing services for varying age groups so our patrons can build a sense of community with peers of similar interests and demographics.
This could be anything from an adult craft club to a regular study group for local high school students.
I am learning what it takes behind the scenes to run a public library, and I am getting to know our regular patrons through the weekly drive-up service. One of the best things about being a barista was developing connections with customers, and I can’t wait to get on a first-name basis with our library patrons.
