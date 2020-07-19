I recently was asked to recommend audiobook narrators, and I realized there are many so talented they could read the phone book and I would listen. All of these narrators have several titles available either in the library in CD format or electronically through cloudLibrary or OverDrive.
Julia Whelan has been one of my favorite audiobook readers since I listened to her chilling version of Amy Dunne in “Gone Girl” by Gillian Flynn. Whelan has narrated several bestsellers, including the smash hit memoir “Educated” by Tara Westover, Kristin Hannah’s “The Great Alone” and Jojo Moyes’ latest, “The Giver of Stars.”
Michael Boatman has an extensive acting resume, so his voice likely is recognizable in some of James Patterson’s Alex Cross books. My favorite Boatman narration is “The Good Lord Bird,” the National Book Award-winning novel by James McBride. Boatman effortlessly shifts between the young, fictional protagonist, Henry Shackleford, a slave in Kansas Territory in the 1850s, and abolitionist John Brown. Note that the book is being adapted to a TV miniseries starring Ethan Hawke as Brown.
Bahni Turpin is prolific and narrates books for all ages, including young adult titles such as “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas and “Everything, Everything” by Nicola Yoon. I first heard her in the large cast narration of “The Help” by Kathryn Stockett.
Edoardo Ballerini also has a long resume, narrating historical thrillers by Andrew Gross as well as many James Patterson and Jeffery Deaver mysteries.
Finally, one my favorite British narrators is Jayne Entwistle, who perfectly reads the Flavia de Luce mystery series, which features a precocious 11-year-old solving crimes in her English village. Entwistle also narrates the wonderful junior novels “The War That Saved My Life” and “The War I Finally Won” by Kimberly Brubaker Bradley set in World War II England.
Book Return UpdateNow that the library building is open, we ask patrons to return all materials checked out before May 1, 2020, by Saturday, Aug. 1. The outside book drop always is open, and the inside book drop is available when the building is open.
The library never assesses overdue fines. Patrons are billed the cost of items plus a processing fee for materials that remain checked out 30 days after their final due date; however, those fees are waived when the materials are returned.
Patrons who wish to renew materials they checked out before May 1 should bring the items to the main desk and speak with a library staff member. In many cases, the materials may be renewed.
After Aug. 1, the library will begin contacting patrons who have longstanding checkouts.
Thank you for returning library materials so others may enjoy them.
