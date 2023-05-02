GLIDE — Flowers, grasses, mosses and anything that was blooming the third weekend in April was on display at last weekend's Glide Wildflower Show.
It was a green heavy show, punctuated by the oranges, purples and whites of the early blooming flowers that were open when the volunteer organized show collected samples from more than 50 sites in Southwestern Oregon.
Show organizers chuckled at the irony of the weather warming just as they finished collections and started setting up the annual show, which always falls in the last full weekend of April.
"That was our saving grace this year," said Becky McRae, chair of the Glide Wildflower Show. "We can only show what Mother Nature offers."
But even with the slow spring, more than 550 blooming species of all kinds were on display throughout the weekend, and McRae said she was delighted to see visitor numbers returning to pre-pandemic normals. On Saturday, 668 people attended the show.
The weather-driven stars of the show are ever changing, and so even McRae, who shepherds the more than 200 volunteers every year, was excited to see some of her favorite flowers make appearances.
"Oh, I love when these show up. They're just so cute," she said, leaning close to a low growing flower called "Butter and Eggs," which grows in only a few areas near the coast.
"I fell in love with it the first time I saw it. I look for it every year," she said.
Attendees were not disappointed with the 2023 collection.
"That's just beautiful," said Alpha Rich, looking at a flowering dogwood branch. "God did an amazing job putting this all together. The variety is amazing."
Rich, a Roseburg resident, attends each year and looks for new plants to add to her yard from the show's plant sale.
Carla Rutter, of Winston, was at the show for the first time. She was enjoying the variety and fine details of all the different flowers.
"I'm loving it so far. There's some really unique plants here. Isn't that so cute. It's like a like a little chandelier. It's so delicate. And it's a buttercup," she said, pointing out a flowering Western meadowrue, one of a number of plants that fell into the buttercup family, none being the one buttercup Rutter remembered holding under her chin as a child.
"I'm still looking for that one buttercup," she said.
The two-day show also hosted a bee annex where local beekeepers introduced attendees to various pollinators. Also on hand, for the first time, was a noxious and invasive weed display, showing off some plants that have escaped their backyard landscaping and threaten native flora.
McRae was thankful for all the volunteers who dedicate 10 days from picking to packing up, including Wolf Creek Job Corps, which takes care of the heavy lifting during take down and set up. She was especially thankful for the detail-oriented people who do the meticulous display arrangements.
"The vasers are the stars," she said, explaining how picked flowers arrive, get vetted by a panel of botanists for correct identification, and then are labeled, arranged and placed. "They make the plants the stars, but they find the perfect vase."
McRae encourages anyone with an interest in wildflowers or community service to join their volunteer force. She hopes new retirees will join soon and learn the ropes from current volunteers, many of whom have helped with the show for several decades.
"It's a busy week. But a fun week," she said.
