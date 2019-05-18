Local readers who have low vision can utilize a number of library resources that will provide a satisfying reading experience. Whether you’re interested in audiobooks or large-print items, physical or digital materials, Roseburg Public Library can help connect you with the format that fits your needs.
The Roseburg Lions Club recently gave the library a modern desktop magnifier that originally was owned by Dr. Jon-Marc Weston at Weston Eye Center. The DaVinci HD All-in-One Desktop Magnifier is great for reading the newspaper, small-print books and archival material stored in the library’s vertical files. It includes settings for color, brightness and magnification and is simple to use.
Turn on the machine, place an item under the magnifier and adjust the dials to suit you. The magnifier is located in the research area of the stacks beside the microfilm machines. Thanks, Dr. Weston and Lions!
The library has about 1500 large print books available for checkout, and large print is an area of the collection we are growing with the addition of new material by mystery writers Jonathan Kellerman and Sophie Hannah and western legend William W. Johnstone. Not only is the type size larger, these books now often are printed in paperback format for easier handling.
Audiobooks are incredibly popular, and the library has about 2500 books in CD format, from picture books to Harry Potter to James Patterson to David McCullough’s latest history book, “The Pioneers: The Heroic Story of the Settlers Who Brought the American Ideal West.”
Expand your options by accessing the library’s digital platform, cloudLibrary. Use the settings on your e-reader to increase the font size or change the font type or display, or download e-audiobooks on your smartphone or tablet.
To get started, go to www.roseburgpubliclibrary.org, and click on the cloudLibrary icon under Library Resources, or download the cloudLibrary app on your device. cloudLibrary is not compatible with Kindle black and white devices or older Kindle Fire models, so the library plans to add the OverDrive digital platform on July 1. Then virtually every digital device can connect to the library’s e-materials.
Finally, services from the Oregon Talking Book and Braille Library are available at no cost to all Oregonians who have a print disability, including visual, physical and reading impairments; no local public library card is needed.
A division of the State Library, the Talking Book and Braille Library has an extensive collection of popular materials in audio, braille and descriptive video formats. Current magazines and newspapers are part of the service, as well. Patrons can use their computers, smartphones or tablets in the digital library, or they can receive a player from the library and obtain books by mail.
Oregonians interested in this service must complete an application located at www.oregon.gov/library under the Oregonians With Print Disabilities link. The application must be certified, and as a librarian I can certify you, so please consider scheduling an appointment with me.
Alternately, contact the Oregon Talking Book and Braille Library at 800-452-0292 or talkingbooks.info@state.or.us.
