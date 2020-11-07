Life has a funny way of guiding a person from what they want to do to what they were meant to do.
Such is the case of retired Sgt. 1st Class Mark Turney.
In his early 20s, Turney enlisted in the U.S. Army with the ambition of becoming a helicopter pilot. It was 1983, and the country was in “peacetime.”
“What I enlisted to do and what I ended up doing were two entirely different things,” Turney said, who is in his second year as the public affairs officer for the Umpqua National Forest.
Turney was stationed in flight school at Fort Rucker, Alabama, when he received the news that his mother, Barbara Weingart, had suffered a 60-foot fall off a cliff near Tully, New York.
“I couldn’t focus on flying when I was wondering if my mom was going to live or die,” he said,”and I didn’t want to jeopardize my safety or any else’s while flying and not being able to give it my complete attention.”
He tabled his dreams of flying choppers and instead was reassigned to supply school at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. Once that training was completed, Turney was stationed in Heilbronn, Germany, with the 237th Combat Engineer Battalion.
After three years in Heilbronn as the 237th’s armor and supply clerk, Turney was reassigned to the Army Europe headquarters in Heidelberg, Germany, where he was a weapons and marksmanship trainer. While in Heidelberg, Turney joined the personal staff of Major Gen. Clair Gill.
The military life was treating Turney well.
It was during his time in Heidelberg where his career took another unexpected turn. After a brief deployment, Turney returned to Heidelberg to discover that his wife, a German national, wanted a divorce. The news hit hard.
“It threw my life into a spin for a while,” Turney recalled. “But a dear friend of mine in the Army put a camera in my hand and said, ‘You need something to occupy your time.’”
Within mere months, Turney’s photography was being published by the Associated Press and he became a freelance photographer for AP Germany.
“I just really caught the bug, and I’ve had it ever since,” Turney said. “That was my transition from being a supply guy to transitioning into public affairs.”
After an anticipated deployment to Iraq during Operation Desert Storm never materialized — “Gen. ‘Stormin’ Norman (Schwartzkopf) took care of it in four days and we weren’t needed” — Turney’s active duty expired in 1992. He returned stateside to attend Syracuse University.
While at Syracuse, Turney studied fine arts photography and photojournalism. He also happened to meet the love of his life, Lenora. The two began dating at Syracuse and were married around the same time Mark completed his bachelor’s degree in 1998.
Following college, Turney worked with the various units of both the Army Reserve and National Guard and ultimately finished his career with the 29th Infantry Division of the Virginia National Guard as its senior public affairs officer. He had two more deployments, serving in Afghanistan from 2003-05 and in Kosovo in 2006-07, before retiring from the military in 2008.
The call to service continued for Turney, who as a civilian went to work for the Department of Defense in a public affairs role. The couple spent time in Germany where Turney spent five years in the U.S. Army European Provo Marshal’s Office and later served in Vicenza, Italy, where Turney was the webmaster and deputy director of public affairs for the Army.
“Like many families, my family has always put a great value in public service,” Turney said. “It’s one of the things that makes our country great.”
Turney comes from a long lineage of service.
His uncle, Sigurd Sundby, was one of the original Army Rangers in World War II. Another uncle, Harry Satterfield, fought with the Rangers in Vietnam. A third uncle, Cliff Weingart, retired as a captain from the U.S. Navy. Turney’s father, Richard, was a member of both the Army’s 82nd and 101st airborne divisions.
In addition, his brother-in-law, Marcus Maccario, is a pilot and commander going on 20 years of service in the U.S. Navy.
After spending most of his life in Europe and the eastern United States, a visit to family in Washington state prompted he and Lenora to head west.
Turney spent one year with the Bureau of Land Management in Winnemucca, Nevada, before the couple was called back to the East Coast. Two years ago they relocated to Douglas County when Turney accepted his current public affairs position with the Umpqua National Forest.
“I really strongly believe in the management of public lands, making them available to the public and for future generations,” Turney said.
He said that while the transition to life with the Forest Service was difficult, it certainly isn’t in a negative way.
“When I first came here, I had very little direct knowledge of what the Forest Service did, what their programs were and what they accomplished. I had a great group of co-workers who were very invested in my learning and they each tutored me in my new position,” Turney said. “One of the reasons I love this job, in public affairs, is I get to tell a Forest Service story to people who don’t necessarily understand what we do or may not believe in what we do.I love the fact that I get to talk to people about it and share my passion and enthusiasm. We may not change each others’ minds, but I love being able to have meaningful contact with people and to able to communicate that with them.”
Mark and Lenora Turney made Sutherlin their home and he said every day they are surrounded by beauty.
“We fell in love with the Pacific Northwest. We’re both adventurists, and we wanted to try something new,” Mark Turney said. “I look out from our house and there are beautiful mountains all around us, beautiful forests all around us.”
Outside of the professional realm, Turney still loves to serve. Since his original time in Germany, he has been heavily involved as a sports official in both American and international football and as a FIFA Soccer official.
What started as officiating football games between different Army units in Germany ultimately turned into Turney serving as an official for semi-professional football in the U.S, Germany and Italy. With the multitude of teams and age/skill levels in Germany, it wasn’t uncommon for Turney to be a sports official seven days a week for months.
