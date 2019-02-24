Master Gardener February continuing education program
This month Douglas County Master Gardeners are coming together for their business meeting to plan events, share information about past activities with members and to review the business of the Douglas County chapter. Our educational program is held from 9 to 10 a.m., proceeding the 10 a.m. business meeting. These educational presentations are given by invited speakers from the community or by Master Gardeners. The public is welcome to attend these educational sessions free of charge.
On Thursday, Feb. 28 at 9 a.m., at OSU Extension Church Annex, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg, we will have a presentation by Mike Winters from Wintergreen Nursery Landscaping and Florist. Mr. Winters has forty-five years’ experience as a landscape contractor. He is going to share his knowledge about growing a healthy, beautiful lawn, how keep it weed free and how to keep your lawn happy.
