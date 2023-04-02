April opens with a trio of bright evening planets: Mercury, Venus and Mars. Binocular observers can add dim Uranus to the planetary line.
Each night in early April, Mercury climbs from the bright twilight as Uranus slowly sinks toward the sunset. Brilliant Venus continues to soar as the evening star. Mars appears as a modest slightly colored star trekking across Gemini.
Mercury reaches its highest altitude on April 11. The speedy planet begins a rapid descent in the next 10 days. Your best chance to see Mercury is from April 8-14. As Mercury rises and Uranus descend, the two planets have a wide gathering on April 13. Find Mercury and sweep your binoculars to the left about three degrees to find Uranus.
Want an observing challenge? On April 20, if you have a nearly perfect west-northwest horizon, seek the ultra-thin crescent moon. This razor thin crescent is only 23 hours old and very difficult to spot just seven degrees above the horizon a few minutes after sunset.
Mercury may show the way being about 3 degrees above the dimly lit crescent moon.
Dawn planetSaturn rules the predawn skies. Each morning Saturn creeps a bit further and higher from the sunrise. Tomorrow morning, Saturn rises about 5 a.m. By months end, Saturn will rise two hours earlier and be well placed for telescope observers before morning twilight.
Neptune will emerge from the sun’s glare the last few days of April. Jupiter languishes near the sun and is not visible.
Meteor shower and distant solar eclipseApril begins the spring to winter meteor shower season. The annual Lyrids Meteor shower peaks on the night of April 22-23. The radiant rises after 10 p.m. but best meteor counts will be after midnight. The crescent moon will set by then and a dark sky should display 10-15 meteors per hour.
The new moon will cover the sun on April 20. This rare hybrid total solar eclipse will not be visible in Oregon or in the western hemisphere. The narrow total eclipse path will briefly touch western Australia.
Umpqua Community College’s Morgan Observatory will host a small gathering at the observatory on April 19 at 8 p.m. and online via Zoom to watch the total solar eclipse.
For more information call the observatory at 541-440-4719.
Umpqua Astronomers MeetingUmpqua Astronomers and the interested public can join a virtual meeting monthly on Zoom. The meeting time is 7 p.m. April 11. Doug Pieschel will host and will discuss astronomy news and spring stargazing will be discussed.
For details on how to join the meeting, visit umpquaastronomers.org, bit.ly/2CDXbll, email uastronomers@gmail.com or call 541-673-1081.
April 6: Full moon April 11: Umpqua Astronomers April Zoom meeting 7 p.m. April 11: Mercury best altitude April 13: Last quarter Moon April 20: New moon total solar eclipse — Australia April 22-23: Lyrid meteor shower April 27: First quarter moon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.