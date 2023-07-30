Venus vanishes as Mercury and Mars fade.
Venus is lost in the sun’s glare as July closes. Our sister world will slide under the sun and reappear as the morning star by the third week of August. Swift Mercury’s altitude has peaked and has begun a steady slide toward the setting sun.
Much dimmer Mars slips toward the sunset as well. The first week of August, Mercury and Mars will be low in the west as twilight fades. Grab your binoculars to spot Mercury above the tree tops in the west and then scan up about 5 degrees to search for dim Mars.
The pair will be lost in the sunset by mid-month.
The gas giant planets will rule the night sky from early August into the fall. Look for bright Saturn just peeking above the southeastern horizon as the sky darkens tonight. Each night, Saturn will climb a bit higher. By Aug. 10, Saturn will begin to be high enough for telescope observers to enjoy the rings and moons after 10:30 p.m. By Aug. 27, Saturn will be visible as the sun sets and be up all night.
Neptune follows Saturn all month by about 45 minutes. This dim world will not be well placed for telescope observers until after mid-month.
Jupiter and Uranus rise after midnight as August opens. By mid-month, bright Jupiter will be easy to spot just before 11:30 p.m. in the east-southeast. Dim Uranus follows about 20 minutes later.
Telescope observers will have to wait until early September for Jupiter and Uranus to be well placed for good observations.
Perseid Meteor ShowerWarm mid-August nights are known for the annual Perseid Meteor Shower. The shower is most active or has the highest counts of meteors on the nights of Aug. 10-14.
If you can, find a dark country site with lots of sky. You may see more than 60 meteors per hour at the peak on the morning of Aug. 13. Even on the night before and after this peak, you may see 30 or more meteors per hour.
We are very fortunate this year since the moon is absent until the late predawn hours. You may want to come to the Umpqua Community College observatory on Aug. 10 to see a few of the early Perseids and learn about meteors and meteor showers.
Blue MoonAbout once or twice per year we have two full moons in a single month. The second full moon is now commonly called a blue moon. August starts with and ends with a full moon. But there is more.
Not only does August boast two full moons, they are both super moons. In fact, the last full moon on Aug. 30 is the closest super moon of all the four super moons of 2023. Go get moonstruck.
Star parties at UCC ObservatoryThe observatory at Umpqua Community College has opened for the public for the summer and early fall season. Come at 8 p.m. Aug. 3 to enjoy images from remote telescopes in the Canary Islands showing a star cluster, galaxy and nebulae.
The next week, at 10 p.m. Aug. 10, will be a live imaging session with the observatory telescopes of nebula and star clusters as well as a chance to spy a few Perseid meteors.
The observatory hosts a third star party night at 9 p.m. Aug. 24. Come to see star clusters and more.
Umpqua Astronomers meeting
Umpqua Astronomers and the interested public can join a virtual meeting monthly on Zoom. The meeting time is 7 p.m. Aug. 8. Paul Morgan will host and will discuss astronomy news and summer stargazing.
More information: umpquaastronomers.org, email uastronomers@gmail.com or call 541-673-1081.
