The Douglas County 4-H Youth Development program has a long history of providing opportunities for young people to develop life and leadership skills. Almost 500 young people are members of one or more project clubs that range on topics from sheep to food preservation in Douglas County.
Douglas County has a lot to be proud of with one of the largest 4-H programs in Oregon, thanks to the dedication of many 4-H volunteers.
The vibrant Douglas County 4-H program will soon be under new leadership. Kelly Simonson will be the new 4-H faculty member in Douglas County. Kelly is no stranger to the field of education or the 4-H program.
Since 2009, Kelly has been employed by Oakland School District and has taught at Umpqua Community College as a part-time instructor on several occasions. She holds a bachelor of arts in secondary education and a master of science in mathematics education. Kelly has been a member of the 4-H program and FFA.
In addition, she has been a 4-H leader in Douglas County and is beginning her 12th year as a 4-H mom.
This June, Kelly will join her new colleagues at the Douglas County Oregon State University Extension Service. In this role, Kelly will support developing and managing a diverse range of programming that meets the needs of youth, volunteers, community members and partners.
As a faculty member of Oregon State University, she will leverage research in youth development education and volunteer management aligned to support the mission of the 4-H program. The mission of 4-H is to provide young people with intentional, high-quality learning experiences that promote positive interactions with adults and peers, sustained and active participation across time, and opportunities to make meaningful contributions to the world around them.
Your local OSU Extension team continues to actively serve our community. We are excited to introduce you to the dedicated individuals working on your behalf and provide resources you may not have been aware of. Visit extension.oregonstate.edu/douglas for access to all local extension services.
Jamie Davis serves as the Southern Region Director for the Oregon State University Extension Service. Jamie can be reached by email Jamie.Davis@oregonstate.edu or phone at 541-815-0963
