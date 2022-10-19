When Sydni Witte Monahan discovered a lump in her breast about a week before her second child was born, she assumed it was a clogged milk duct.
It was an assumption shared by the delivery room staff a week later and the lactation specialists the week after that. But when a few more weeks passed and the lump remained, the 32-year-old decided it was time to seek more help.
Nearly two months to the day after giving birth to her daughter, Monahan was diagnosed with stage four HER2-positive breast cancer.
“It was so hard to hear. I really wasn’t expecting that. All my doctors kept saying there were so many other things that it could be,” Monahan said. “The first question I had was am I going to die like really soon and (my doctor) was like, ‘Well, no, you’re not going to die right now but it will take some years off your life.’”
As an active, healthy individual with no family history of breast cancer, Monahan said she never expected such a diagnosis — especially not at this age.
Her active lifestyle goes back to her high school days, when she was involved in track, cheer and basketball at South Umpqua High School. She continues to stay active to this day — in fact, the last three months is the most inactive Monahan has ever been in her life.
School is where she met her husband, Cody. She graduated fourth in her class in 2008, and earned her master’s degree in social work. While she may no longer call Myrtle Creek home, the couple’s parents and extended family still does.
Family has been key throughout Monahan’s testing and treatment. On Oct. 11, she started her fourth round of chemotherapy, with two more scheduled in the next two months. Someone is always there to help with the kids while she recovers and her husband continues to work.
Monahan herself had to extend her maternity leave. She works as a youth and family therapist. While she said she has been rather lucky when it comes to the side affects of treatment and her illness, she is still only in the beginning talks of possibly going back to work.
There is, of course, no cure for Monahan’s illness, but the hope is that her six rounds of chemotherapy treatment will kill off the disease enough that the drugs she will then take will keep the HER2 protein from reproducing.
According to the data her oncologist gave her, most patients with her cancer survive an average of five years. But those are statistics based on older patients, since the median age at the time of breast cancer diagnosis is 62 according to cancer.org.
At her most recent appointment, Monahan’s bloodwork showed all normal numbers.
“I can’t die. I have young kids, I can’t die. You know, like, I understand I have to push forward and I have to be present with them through this and after this chemo. I am determined like no other. I’m living for a while, like five years, that’s — that is not me. I’m not being that statistic.”
