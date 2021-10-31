Roseburg Public Library’s microfilm workstation is getting a makeover that will update and expand the tools patrons can use to work on research and personal projects.
Most significantly, the library will replace its dated microfilm machines with a modern microfilm reader and computer that allows patrons to easily capture images in a number of digital formats, including TIFF and PDF.
This is great news for those who use the library’s collection of historic newspapers, which begins with the April 1867 Roseburg Ensign and continues through the December 2014 News-Review.
Users still will have to load the microfilm and turn a wheel to advance the film. In other words, there is no magic dial that forwards the film to the correct article. However, once the desired information is located, advanced features such as precise cropping and enhanced focus and brightness will help produce the best image possible.
Users then may print the image or save it to a flash drive, which they must provide.
The workstation also will include a flatbed scanner for patrons to digitize slides, negatives, photographs and other documents. Some of these media are decomposing, meaning the loss of valuable documentation and precious family memories.
The scanner bed is 12 inches by 17 inches and includes tray holders for various media that allow for batch scanning. This can be a time-consuming process but well worth the effort to preserve one-of-a-kind items.
Once the equipment is installed and the library building reopens, I plan to schedule one-on-one instructional appointments with patrons. My experience is that a 10-minute tutorial on the microfilm machine is enough to get folks started. Patrons should plan on a 30- to 60-minute session to learn how to operate the flatbed scanner. The goal is for patrons to use the equipment independently.
A Roseburg Public Library card will not be required to use the research workstation or set up an appointment.
Funding for the project was made possible by a grant from the Whipple Foundation Fund of the Oregon Community Foundation, and I am grateful for that organization’s continued support of public library services. The printer came from Steve Bahr, one of our outstanding volunteers whose contributions are varied and vast. Thank you to both!
