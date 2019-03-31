Roseburg
Knitting volunteer meeting set
Local knitters and crocheters are invited to a meeting with Vi Angel, the hat lady, to begin working on hats, scarves and afghans for both adults and children. These articles will be donated during Christmas time.
The meeting will be held 10 a.m. to noon on April 17 at the Highlands at Vista Ridge clubhouse, 267 Highland Vista Lane, Roseburg.
Novices are welcome.
Information: 541-671-7124
Roseburg
Altrusa plans to hold giant book sale
Altrusa International of Roseburg will hold a huge book sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at the Altrusa office, 643 SE Kane St., Roseburg.
All genre of books will be available. Paperbacks will cost 25 cents and hard cover books will be sold for 50 cents to $1.
Book donations may be made by calling 541-672-2285 or during the book sale. Books for resale to help fund literacy projects are always appreciated, as are any type of book.
Information: Mary Marshall, 541-672-2285.
Roseburg
OSU Master Gardener clinic hour change
The OSU Extension Master Gardener Plant Clinic will be open 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, beginning Monday. These hours will continue through the month of September.
The Plant Clinic is a free service to the public and is located at the OSU Extension office at 1134 SE Douglas Ave., just east of the Douglas County Courthouse. Volunteer Master Gardeners provide university research-based horticultural knowledge and training, as well as a wealth of reliable resources to help solve gardening problems. Gardeners are encouraged to bring in plant and insect samples for assistance in diagnosing and identification.
If you cannot come in during clinic hours, feel free to call and leave a message at 541-672-4461 or email us at douglasmg@oregonstate.edu. A volunteer will contact you in a timely manner.
