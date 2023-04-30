May 5: Full Moon May 6: Eta Aquariids at dawn May 9: Umpqua Astronomers May Zoom meeting May 12: Last Quarter Moon May 19: New Moon May 23: Moon, Venus and Mars May 27: First quarter Moon
Evening planetsBrilliant Venus rapidly climbs as dim Mars slowly rises.
Tonight, as you look to the west after sunset’s twilight fades, you will notice sparkling Venus. Look about 26 degrees above Venus to find Mars, a rather ordinary looking star on the left side of Gemini. Each night, Venus gains a noticeable bit of altitude, as Mars slowly creeps upward in Gemini.
Look on May 23 to see a crescent moon sitting between Venus and Mars. The skinny moon is less than a degree to the left below the bright star Pollux. The two planets are now only about 14.5 degrees apart as swifter Venus overhauls pokey Mars.
On that day, Mars has formed an equilateral triangle with Castor and Venus. By the close of May, Venus will have moved to within 11 degrees of Mars. These two evening planets will continue to gather until a close approach of 3.5 degrees in late June.
Observers will notice that Mars slowly dims in May. Compare Mars and Pollux as May opens. Mars will be just a bit dimmer than Pollux. By early June, Mars will have dimmed to match Castor.
Telescope observers can enjoy the subtle phase changes and apparent size growth of Venus. As May starts, Venus will look like a fat gibbous moon and ends May as a half moon.
As Venus seems to shrink in phases, it appears to grow in size from 17 arcseconds to 23 arcseconds by June 1. By comparison, the size of Saturn will be about 18 arcseconds in May.
Dawn planetsLook for five dawn planets late this month. As early May dawns, Saturn leads a parade of three planets spread over about 50 degrees of eastern sky. Today, Saturn rises in the east-southeast about two hours before sunrise.
Telescope observers can enjoy Saturn well placed in the southeast sky an hour before sunrise. Dim Neptune follows Saturn into the dawn by about an hour and a half later. Jupiter brings up the rear in the bright twilight tomorrow morning. By May’s close, Jupiter will rise more than an hour and a half before sunrise.
Mercury and Uranus join the planet parade in late May. Look to the east about an hour before sunrise to spot Mercury on May 24. This visit to the dawn skies by Mercury will be an observing challenge since Mercury does not gain much altitude all month.
Look at about 5 a.m. May 24 to spot Mercury only about 8 degrees from a sea level horizon. This will be the best morning to try and find Mercury, but trees or hills will hide the speedy world.
Uranus rises about 30 minutes after Mercury and will be best seen with binoculars on May 31 about 5 degrees to the left of Mercury.
Meteor showerEach early May, Earth passes through the debris ejected from Comet Halley know as Eta Aquariids Meteor Shower. Typically, 40 meteors per hour can be seen a couple hours before dawn.
This year the full moon will flood the early morning sky with light during the peak on May 6. I don’t plan on setting my alarm since the bright moonlight will drown out all but the few brightest meteors.
Umpqua Astronomers meetingUmpqua Astronomers and the interested public can join a virtual meeting monthly on Zoom. The meeting time is 7 p.m. May 9. Doug Pieschel will host and will discuss astronomy news and spring stargazing will be discussed.
For details on how to join the meeting, visit umpquaastronomers.org, bit.ly/2CDXbll, email uastronomers@gmail.com or call 541-673-1081.
