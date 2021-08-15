As students and teachers prepare to return to class, keep in mind that the State Library of Oregon provides access to a variety of educational databases for all ages.
These online resources are available to everyone in the state. No library card is required; simply visit galepages.com/oregon_sl to get started.
One of my favorite databases is Opposing Viewpoints, a great site for high school and college students to research more than 450 trending topics in science, social studies and language arts. Information is curated for users to explore various aspects of an issue.
A particularly relevant example is Western U.S. Droughts and Wildfires, which includes links to full-text journal, magazine and newspaper articles. I especially like the infographics, photos and videos, which can liven up a PowerPoint presentation.
All of the information within a topic can be emailed, sent to a Google Drive or OneDrive account, downloaded or printed.
Every link includes a source citation in various formats, including MLA 8th Edition and APA 7th edition, which can be copy and pasted or exported to Google Drive, OneDrive or a number of citation managers.
There also are links to related topics such as agriculture industry, conservation and the Environmental Protection Agency.
I also recommend the Gale in Context databases for elementary, middle school and high school students. Each site packages age-appropriate content on hundreds of topics in a user-friendly format.
For example, the middle school platform provides a search feature and makes browsing simple by listing broad topics such as cultures, literature and science. Users can drill down and explore the topic of the brain, which includes articles, videos, audio recordings and images.
Educators will be especially pleased that each article lists the date of publication, the number of words and the Lexile score, which provides a measure of how difficult the text is. The resource allows filtering for publication date, Lexile and document type.
As you would expect, the elementary platform is a simpler design. The brain section includes links to articles from Highlights for Children and KidsPost. Students can read about what happens during a brain freeze, learn about a surprising link between exercise and better brain function and more.
The high school platform is robust with peer-reviewed journal articles and primary source content. The brain section links more than 20,000 items; fortunately, there is a feature to search within the results to make researching the topic more manageable.
These are just a few of the many databases available from the State Library. I encourage you to take a look at all they have to offer. Also, keep in mind that Roseburg Public Library staff is available to help with your research; contact us at library@cityofroseburg.org or 541-492-7050 for assistance.
Kris, thank you! What a set of powerful tools!
