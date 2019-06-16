Libraries are rapidly changing to be more online than ever, and it often can be difficult to keep up. At Roseburg Public Library, we are happy to provide our cardholders with an excellent selection of online materials and resources in addition to the thousands of physical materials on our shelves. However, learning how to use these online resources can be overwhelming.
To address this potential barrier, the library will offer three classes to introduce our cardholders to our online resources. At 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 19 and Wednesday, July 17, the class will be offered in English. At 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, the class will be offered in Spanish. The class will last one hour, including time for questions.
Registration for the classes is required due to limited seating. Stop by the library or call 541-492-7050 to secure your spot. You’re welcome to use the library’s computers or bring your own laptop, tablet or smartphone.
The first topic we will cover is navigating the library website (www.roseburgpubliclibrary.org). This is your home base for accessing information about what is going on at the library as well as other useful links.
Next, we will discuss the library catalog, Apollo, where you can browse our collection, manage your account and place holds on materials. You will be surprised how easy and useful the online catalog is once you try it out.
We then will discuss cloudLibrary, our platform for ebooks and eaudiobooks. We answer questions about this platform every day, and for good reason. We are lucky to partner with several public libraries around the state to offer a collection of thousands of electronic titles right at your fingertips.
In this class, we will introduce you to cloudLibrary and demonstrate how to browse and download materials so you are ready to get reading right away.
We are excited to be offering a second platform for electronic materials, OverDrive, beginning July 1. We will go into more detail on using OverDrive during our July classes.
This is especially relevant to users of Kindle black and white, paperwhite and early Fire models, who will be able to access ebooks only through the OverDrive platform.
Finally, we will discuss our library social media pages, which are a great way to find out about library programs as well as book recommendations and library news.
We ask that all attendees sign up for a Roseburg Public Library card before the class and have basic computer skills, including typing and browsing the Internet. If you would like to work on your basic computer skills, keep an eye out for those classes in the fall.
We hope these sessions will help all of our cardholders take best advantage of their library membership as we continue to evolve. If you have any questions about your membership and what we offer, library staff and volunteers are always happy to assist.
Give us a call at the library at 541-492-7050, email library@cityofroseburg.org or stop by the library during open hours.
