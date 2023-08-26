Their alluring aroma and flavor make truffles one of the most expensive culinary delicacies in the world. The growing conditions in Oregon are perfect for these highly nutritious and highly sought-after fungi.
A simple shave of one of these truffles takes culinary dishes to a new level, and the demand for them continues to rise.
There are hundreds of native truffle species in Oregon. None are poisonous, but only four are considered gourmet edibles by humans. There are two white varieties: the Oregon Winter White Truffle (Tuber oregonense) and the Oregon Spring White Truffle (Tuber gibbosum), commonly called Oregon White Truffles. The other culinary truffles native to Oregon are the Oregon Black Truffle (Leucangium carthusianum) and the Oregon Brown Truffle (Kalapuya brunnea).
Each truffle species has its own flavor and aroma profile, and even amongst the same species, subtle nuances in flavor are attributed to climate, soil and host species.
Truffles are the seasonal spore-bearing fruiting body of a perennial fungus that forms a symbiotic mycorrhizal relationship with the root systems of specific tree species. These fungi develop underground, absorbing water and mineral nutrients from the soil and passing them along to the tree. In exchange, the tree provides sugar, a product of photosynthesis, to the fungus.
Truffles are a key food source for many forest animals, from squirrels to bears. Their aromas evolved to attract animals to eat them, and their spores are distributed in animal droppings.
The conditions most suitable for Oregon White Truffles are young to early-mature Douglas-fir stands planted on former pasture lands. Oregon White Truffles are found from sea level to about 2,000 feet in elevation on the west side of the Cascade Range and in the coastal ranges from Northern California to Southern British Columbia.
Oregon Black Truffles are predominately found in the Western Pacific Northwest in young Douglas-fir forests. They prefer dark, loamy soils and drainage from broad streambeds. They are more common where the understory boasts moist moss and fern and less common in Oregon grape and salal habitats. Although these truffles form throughout Oregon, they are most prolific in the Coast Range foothills above the Willamette Valley.
The Oregon Brown Truffle grows in lowland and foothill forests in Western Oregon and Northern California in similar habitat as the Black Truffle, primarily west of the Cascade Range and the Coast Range foothills above the Willamette Valley. It often fruits in the same places and seasons as the Oregon Black Truffle.
Each species has a fruiting season that indicates the best time to harvest. This is usually during the rainy season, although you can harvest truffles almost any month. Look for truffles when above-ground mushrooms of other species are abundant and ready for harvest.
- Oregon Winter White: October through February
- Oregon Spring White: January through June
- Oregon Black: September through February
- Oregon Brown: September through February
Trained dogs can smell the ripe truffles from over a hundred yards away, making them an effective and efficient way to hunt for them. Only ripening truffles emit these aromas, so truffle dogs leave immature truffles undisturbed to continue ripening.
Truffles harvested before they are mature will not develop aromas or ripen to the quality expected by chefs. Truffles are only fully fragrant for about a week.
If you don’t have a truffle dog, you can unearth truffles using a rake with three to five tines (like a garden cultivator). Use the rake to gently peel back the duff layer on top of the soil, then lightly rake the soil below. You do not need to rake very deep for most truffles — just a few inches will do.
After raking, always return the duff and litter to cover the bare soil. Like mulch in your garden, this protects roots and soil organisms by retaining moisture. Leaving soil bare will ensure the area will no longer be productive.
Avoid creating large, continuously raked areas. Instead, keep raking limited to small areas where truffles are most likely to occur. Backfill holes created by raking to ensure adequate cover over any newly exposed tree roots.
The proper storing of a harvested truffle is complex. That is one of the reasons for the large price tag that comes with the fungi (hundreds of dollars per pound). The goal is to keep the truffles alive so they will continue to produce their aromas until they are served.
To do this, you must ensure they are in an airtight container with more air than truffles. The bottom of the container needs to be lined with paper towels to soak up any condensation. They need to be refrigerated and kept dry. One truffle should not touch another truffle.
Truffles harvested at the right time will continue to ripen after you harvest them; their aroma increases in the days postharvest. The aromatic compounds in truffles bind with fats, so using a sealed container prevents other foods in your refrigerator from soaking in the strong aroma of the truffles.
If these steps are taken, you can store truffles for about a week (the exact time depends on the species).
To learn more about how to properly identify, harvest and use truffles, download and read the newly published Oregon Native Edible Truffles from the OSU Extension website at beav.es/T7H.
(1) comment
Thank you, Alicia!
This was a thorough, detailed, and comprehensive article.
I've found a few truffles here, but all were way past their prime. We never truffle-trained our dogs; I just relied on raking duff, and that was pretty futile.
