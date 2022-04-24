It is with great enthusiasm the Douglas County OSU Extension Service welcomes Logan Bennett (He, him, his), as the Small Farms Outreach Program Coordinator.
Logan is excited to help growers promote sustainable agricultural practices through soil health management, crop rotation and integrated pest management. Logan will strive to support community food systems through networks and partnerships with local organizations, and foster economic progress for Douglas County small farmers and ranchers in his new role.
The Small Farms program is a College of Agriculture Sciences program at Oregon State University. Logan will work with campus and field-based agriculture faculty members to provide trusted expertise and science-based knowledge to address critical agriculture issues.
Logan graduated from Oregon State University with a bachelor’s degree in Natural Resources Management and a master’s degree in Soil Science. His thesis work focused on finding sustainable alternatives to soil fumigation as a way to control and neutralize Phytophthora species, including Phytophthora ramourm (sudden oak death), using a method called soil solarization.
Before his new role in Douglas County, Logan worked in the agricultural sector as a crop scout and agronomist. In his previous role, Logan worked with growers in permanent cropping systems. In this capacity, Logan consulted on integrated pest management (IPM), pesticide and fertilizer recommendations, and cultural practices to maximize crop yield and return on grower investment.
Logan also spent much of his time in the field, scouting crops for insect pests, fungal diseases and important crop growth stages. Logan worked in crops such as blueberries, cane berries, hops and cherries. Logan has also worked with organic row crops with the Oregon State Organic Growers Club, and specialty crops in organic and conventional systems.
Logan looks forward to supporting growers by helping them manage disease and pest pressures, navigating through pertinent policies for farmers, fostering community and farmer to farmer networks, and strengthening the new and existing farms in Douglas County.
In his free time, Logan is a novice blacksmith who is working with a non-profit organization to provide lessons to military veterans and first responders. Logan also enjoys fishing and is very excited to try his hand at fly fishing this year on the North Umpqua.
Logan likes to spend time with his partner Holly, and his dog Otis, at the beach. Logan is very excited to explore the Umpqua Valley and spend time in the outdoors.
Your local OSU Extension team continues to actively serve our community. For information about upcoming Extension educational programs, please contact the Douglas County Extension Service at 541-672-4461 or visit the website at extension.oregonstate.edu/douglas.
