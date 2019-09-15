Developing programs is great fun, especially when we make connections with other community stakeholders. Together we do more and reach more.
Several partnerships are paying dividends this fall with a number of events for people of all ages at Roseburg Public Library.
Nearly a year ago, Umpqua Community College Dean of Career and Technical Education Jason Aase approached Douglas Education Service District Superintendent Michael Lasher about bringing UCC’s Faculty Lecture Series to the library. Lasher approached library staff, we circled back around to Aase, and the College in the Community lecture series was born.
College in the Community’s first season will feature presentations by UCC and University of Oregon faculty and library staff, who will share a wide variety of expertise and research. The series launches this Thursday at 6:30 p.m. with Aase presenting “What’s Past Is Prologue: Earthquakes and Tsunami in the Pacific Northwest.”
The series will continue the third Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. through May.
This Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the library will welcome CHI Mercy Health’s surgical team, which will present its surgical robot to the public. People of all ages are invited to get behind the controls of the robot, and kid-friendly activities will include a name-the-robot contest, coloring contest and more.
Special thanks to the Mercy Community Gifting Committee for a grant to help fund the electrical updates required to bring the robot to the library.
The library looks forward to continuing our partnership with Umpqua Bank, which was the major sponsor of the Summer Reading Program and has been hosting Banker’s Hours in addition to presenting special storytimes.
Banker’s Hours are an opportunity for one-on-one time with a financial professional who will discuss your specific situation; we currently are planning the fall schedule.
Proximity and complementary missions make the library and Douglas ESD natural partners, and in addition to the lecture series we are working together to make a 3D printer available to the public and start a Girls Who Code program. As the name implies, the program provides after-school opportunities for girls and young women to explore computer science.
All library programs are free and open to the public. For a full list of events, check the library’s website at www.roseburgpubliclibrary.org, call 541-492-7050 or go to the library’s Facebook page.
Stay tuned for more on these and other program partnerships. As the library settles into its role, we will seek opportunities to work with additional organizations.
Our goal is to be a gathering space for literacy, lifelong learning and community engagement, and that will happen when we all work together.
