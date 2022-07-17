Douglas County has a rich agricultural legacy, which includes a practice now rare in Oregon: burning pastures to keep them healthy.
Pasture burning serves to reduce blackberries and poison oak, favoring forage for cattle and sheep and reducing the need for herbicides. A well-timed burn tilts the balance from unpalatable grasses like wild barley toward more nutritious species like ryegrass and clover.
At a time when the agricultural sector faces increasing challenges from drought and wildfire, pasture burning is one tool in the toolbox for producers seeking to improve productivity while reducing fire risk.
Rangelands are a buffer around many population centers in the county, keeping wildfires from traveling from wildlands to communities (or the other way round). Firefighters can work more safely and effectively, thanks to pastures that have previously been burned.
On the other hand, overgrown pastures burn more intensely and loft embers from burning brush that can start new fires. This is one of the reasons the Douglas Forest Protective Association works closely with producers to permit safe pasture burning when conditions are right.
Polls show that controlled burning is widely supported by the public in Oregon. Still, tensions are high after several difficult wildfire years, and seeing smoke can create serious concerns.
But pasture burning is carefully planned and preparations such as fire trails are inspected before approval. Smoke from pasture burning is short-lived and burns are planned on days when it will quickly dissipate.
If you see smoke this summer and fall (most pasture burns happen in September), you can check DFPA’s social media accounts to see if it could be a pasture burn.
Until recently, burning was an annual fixture. When it was burn time, people would call around to gather helpers. Experienced burners would travel around the county until everyone had completed their burns for that year. However, over the past decade, big wildfire years have made it difficult to continue this practice.
Annual burning has gone from 20,000 acres per year down to a few hundreds.
Ironically, this comes at a time when there is a growing consensus that controlled burning is needed for forest and rangeland health and to address the wildfire crisis.
In this context, Douglas County’s fire culture should be viewed as an asset that can benefit the entire community through risk reduction, healthier lands and greater community preparedness.
For information about permits and regulations, contact DFPA at 541-672-6507. For technical assistance about pasture burns, contact George Sandberg with the Douglas County Livestock Association’s burn committee at 541-580-5151. To learn more about the practice of prescribed burning, visit bit.ly/3PzJcNI.
