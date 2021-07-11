I have noted several positive changes we made at Roseburg Public Library in response to the pandemic.
One, curbside pickup service has been such a hit we intend to offer it indefinitely. Patrons will continue to use the parking spots in front of the Crater Lake mural, call the number on the sign and get books delivered to their vehicle.
Two, we purchased individual public computer desks that look modern and provide a bit more privacy.
And three, we transitioned public programming to online formats using Zoom and Facebook. Events for adults have been so well attended I anticipate we will continue to offer some virtual programs even as we revert to in-person events.
Moving forward, the library’s author book group will remain online. Our small but dedicated group selects one author, and we read one or more books by that person. We then meet on Zoom and discuss the writer and our experiences with the books we chose.
Our next meeting is Thursday, August 12 at 6:30 p.m., and we will discuss Louise Erdrich, whose most recent novel, “The Night Watchman,” won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction. Erdrich, an enrolled member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians, features Native Americans in her novels, poetry and children’s books.
We always welcome newcomers; email me at kwiley@cityofroseburg.org for the Zoom link to the next meeting.
Our monthly Silent Book Group will continue, as well, and we hope to meet in person Tuesday, July 27 at 6 p.m. at the Stewart Park Butterfly Garden. Consider joining us before Music on the Half Shell, and email me to confirm the time and location.
One-time special events will return in the fall, and I would like your help planning them. What types of programs or speakers interest you? Is there an author you want to meet, either virtually or in person?
We are incredibly fortunate to have local subject matter experts and access to world-renowned scholars from colleges and universities throughout the state, so think broadly. I enjoy curating public library programming and want to provide access to sessions you will attend.
At this time, I am finalizing a virtual program on the history of Chinese communities in Oregon, and I have a couple of regional authors in mind.
I also plan to host an open house in late fall for local writers that will afford them the opportunity to have a table on which to showcase and sell their books. I invite interested authors to email me, and I will reach out in late summer with details.
That leaves a lot of open dates I would like to fill with your ideas. Thank you in advance for contributing to the library’s programming.
