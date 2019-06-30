The Umpqua Valley Winegrowers’ Association has partnered with the UCAN Food Bank on a two-month campaign during July and August, called Pouring Generosity.
Over a dozen Umpqua Valley Wineries are participating, each with their own unique way of generating donations to Pouring Generosity.
July’s activities include:
- Abacela Winery — Donating 100% of tasting fees
- Becker Vineyards — Donating $5 for every case of wine purchased
- Brandborg Vineyard & Winery — Donating 100% of tasting fees
- Bradley Vineyards — Donating $1 for every bottle purchased
- Foon Estate Winery — Donating $1 for every bottle purchased
- Freed Estate Winery — Donating all tips & raffle ticket sales
- Hillcrest Winery — Donating $1 for every bottle of 2015 Right Bank purchased
- Joseph/Jane Winery — Donating $1 for every bottle purchased
- MarshAnne Landing Winery — Donating a portion of ticket sales to their four summer concerts
- Melrose Vineyards — Donating $5 from every wine flight purchased
- Triple Oak Vineyard — Donating 50¢ for every bottle purchased
Other participating wineries include Delfino Vineyards and Reustle — Prayer Rock Vineyards & Winery.
The overall goal of the campaign is to raise $15,000 to help support the Douglas County Emergency Food System. According to UCAN Food Bank Manager Sarah McGregor, reaching this goal will provide nearly 10,000 meals to people in need.
Information: www.pouringgenerosity.com or 541-492-3518
