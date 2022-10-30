If you drive by the extension office anytime soon, you may notice some changes to the front garden area. This week, several of our newly graduated Master Gardeners from the class of 2022 teamed up with some of our veteran Master Gardeners to cut back and prep the garden in front of the office for winter.
Yes, Jack Frost is coming to town soon. Back at home, I’ve finally made the call to pull out the last of my tomatoes and put in a cover crop where I don’t have broccoli, kale or Brussels sprouts growing.
I’ve always been partial to cover mixes that have both legumes like clover and grains like oats in them. However, the great thing about cover crops is that you can customize the seed mix to fit your needs.
Cover cropping, and other tricks and tips we learn to use in our gardens, often come from the experience of farmers. Our farmers and ranchers spend a lot of time perfecting their trades. Farmers and ranchers care a lot about the ground they work. Not only is it their livelihood, but they want the land that helps to provide for them to provide for others in the future.
Caring for that land, and using it to provide income, is a result of a lot of sweat and a lot of research. Farmers and ranchers keep up to date with technology, utilizing new machines for picking, pruning and planting. They also incorporate new methods among the tried-and-true ones when it makes sense to do so.
The result of that is better yield, quality and sustainability of crops for years to come.
At the extension office, and at extension offices all over the country, agents like myself work with our local farmers and ranchers to conduct research into improving agriculture and livestock production. Sometimes this means doing trials on new varieties of vegetables or it can mean looking at the effects of the environment on cropping systems, like smoke on wine grapes.
We spend time looking at new crops as well. This involves making farm visits and looking at existing systems and how to improve them.
I’m a big fan of going on farm visits. It’s exciting to see what our local growers are up to on their farms. We have so many folks doing great work in Douglas County and it’s often inspiring to visit with our producers.
I also visit a lot of farms to help the grower make management decisions about planting, pruning or pulling crops. I enjoy being able to help these producers in making research-backed decisions about their land.
I spend a lot of time helping folks look at ways to reduce soil erosion, make decisions about fertilization and learning how to better manage their soils in a healthy way.
I’m a soil scientist at heart, having graduated from Oregon State with a masters in the subject, so when I get to help our local producers improve the quality of their soils, I really enjoy it.
The extension office isn’t the only sheriff in town on the subject of soil health though. We have some really great agencies that work on soil tilth as well, including the Natural Resource Conservation Service and the Umpqua Soil and Water Conservation District. Both of these agencies work closely with me and other agents in our county to help our community achieve its goals.
The Umpqua SWCD is partnering with the Oregon State University Small Farms Program to put on a soil health management class for agricultural soils and for pastures in November.
We are going to be exploring strategies to increase soil tilth, reduce erosion and to improve productivity on farms and ranches. Our goal with this class is to help new farmers and ranchers get a head start on their fields.
We’ll be hosting this workshop from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Elkton Community Education Center.
If you are interested in attending the class, you can register by signing up online on the Douglas County Extension Page or you can call our office at 541-236-3015.
If you are interested in a farm visit, feel free to give me a call.
