For the past two years, I have served as Roseburg Public Library’s Resource Assistance for Rural Environments AmeriCorps participant. If you had asked me two years ago if I would ever consider becoming a librarian, I likely would have said no. Although I visited the library constantly as a kid, for some odd reason I never connected that longtime love with a viable career option.
However, within a week of working at the library, I found myself stumbling onto my dream job. I love being able to help people of all ages, backgrounds and interests. I like that I can help individuals and my community as a whole in the same day.
As I completed my final weeks of service with Roseburg Public Library, I had some time to reflect on the past two years. This job has challenged me in the best of ways, and I have gotten to work on so many engaging projects.
For example, I had the opportunity to help write Roseburg Public Library’s first strategic plan. This involved gathering a group of community members who are passionate about the library, and we worked together to discuss and focus on how to become the best library that Roseburg deserves. As a result of this effort, the library has a five-year blueprint for future projects and efforts.
I also gained valuable experience in writing grants, one of which allowed us to expand the library’s Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM) programming such as our weekly Girls Who Code program, in which kids can learn the fundamentals of coding, computers and robotics.
Girls Who Code was one of the many programs with which I helped Youth Services Librarian Aurora Ropp. I also assisted in planning and delivering two virtual and socially distanced Summer Reading Programs. I learned so many unexpected and incredibly valuable skills from my time working with Aurora on youth programming.
In that same vein, leading the library’s first Roseburg Reads community book project garnered many unexpected experiences. Reading the book “rough house” by Tina Ontiveros as a community, and then leading group discussions around the difficult and complicated topics the book presents, was a uniquely worthwhile experience.
I loved hearing the thoughts and feelings community members experienced because of this book, and it was rewarding to create an environment in which people could honestly and thoughtfully discuss the tough issues in “rough house” and how they relate to living in rural Oregon. Projects such as Roseburg Reads are one of the many reasons why librarianship is my dream job.
After two years with Roseburg Public Library, I have a few big takeaways from my experience. The first is the realization of how essential a library is for its community. Yes, a library provides plenty of tangible resources such as books, internet, computers and a safe place to study and read.
However, I have seen firsthand how a library can be so much more than that. It can be a place to connect with your own community, a place to engage with people who don’t share your worldview and a way to expand your horizons by learning skills and life lessons in a nonjudgmental environment. A library can be a sanctuary, a school and a community hub all in one, and I love that I can help such a place exist.
My other big takeaway is that service doesn’t happen in a vacuum; it takes a lot of passionate people and groups to create positive change in one’s community. That positive change might be noticeable right away, or it might take years before the effects are noticed. Either way, it’s a team effort.
Likewise, I have a lot of people I want to thank for making my two years of service possible: the Ford Family Foundation; the City of Roseburg and the Library Commission; all of the members of the Strategic Planning Committee; Aurora Ropp, Liz Hendershott, Kris Wiley and the rest of the library staff and volunteers; and of course, all of our patrons at Roseburg Public Library.
Without you all, none of this would have happened, and I will be forever grateful that I got to work with all of you amazing people.
