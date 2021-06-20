My husband and I are on the second week of our cross-country road trip, and we are sharing this part of the journey with his son.
Our favorite experience as of this writing was the Grand Canyon, where we spent a day and a half exploring the South Rim. We took lots of photos, although no image can do justice to the grandeur.
My personal highlight was getting in a 4 mile run along the Rim Trail. Not even the altitude could get to me with that amazing scenery.
My reading and listening focused on the New Mexico desert and the rugged terrain of Nevada, both of which I saw during our travels and helped bring the narratives to life.
Sure to be one of my favorite reads of the entire year, “The Five Wounds” by Kirstin Valdez Quade is the story of one year in the lives of five generations of the Padilla family in New Mexico. The narrative begins with Amadeo, who is 33, unemployed and hoping to gain status in his community through his role in the Good Friday procession.
His daughter, Angel, is 15, pregnant and wishing for a better life for her unborn child — the fifth generation — when she moves in with Amadeo and her grandmother, Yolanda. Yolanda, who has raised two children mostly as a single parent, learns she is not going to get the peaceful later years she deserves. And Tive, Yolanda’s uncle, watches the younger generations from a disapproving remove, at least at first.
“The Five Wounds” is a sweeping saga with unforgettable characters who make up a complicated, extraordinary family. I highly recommend the audiobook narrated by Gary Tiedemann.
“The Thousand Crimes of Ming Tsu” by Tom Lin is an action-packed, atmospheric Western set mostly in northern Nevada after the Civil War. Readers of traditional Westerns will find plenty of the usual gun battles, vivid scenery and engaging characters, but an unusual protagonist.
Ming Tsu was raised to be a hired assassin after his Chinese immigrant parents died. He married for love, but his wife was kidnapped, and Ming was sentenced to hard labor building the Transcontinental Railroad.
Two years later, Ming is free and determined to get back to California, exact revenge and reunite with his wife. He travels with a blind prophet, hires out to protect a traveling magic show, and stays a step ahead of lawmen who see Ming as just another Chinese man.
I enjoyed this reimagining of the Western, and the unexpected ending was a bonus. It seems made for the big screen, so be on the lookout for a film adaptation.
And just like that, our amazing road trip is coming to an end. I have memories to last a lifetime, and I cannot wait to read more books set in the areas we traveled.
