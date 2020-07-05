It is amazing how quickly time flies when you do something you love. That is the primary takeaway as I reflect on the past year at Roseburg Public Library.
I am grateful for the community’s support of public library services. On Tuesday, June 30, the library opened for the first day since March 14, and the enthusiasm for literacy and lifelong learning was apparent in the armloads of materials leaving the building. Patrons checked out 526 items, the fourth highest total of 2020. The highest was 1,122 on March 14.
Our first day back coincided with the end of the fiscal year, which means I begin the process of compiling statistics for the annual report to the State Library of Oregon. Even taking into account the extended closure because of the public health emergency, it was a grand year.
The library issued almost 1,700 new cards and currently has about 5,700 cardholders. They checked out 73,000 physical items and 18,500 digital items. Before the closure, about 12% of checkouts were digital; at year end, that total was 20%.
The most checked out type of physical item was picture books (11,300) with adult fiction books (11,000) close behind. However, the library has only 4,800 picture books compared with 14,500 adult fiction books.
Overall, youth books were the most heavily utilized materials. Each of the 4,700 early readers checked out 2.6 times, each of the 4,600 junior fiction books checked out 1.4 times, and each of the 1,000 young adult graphic novels checked out 1.3 times.
Library staff members focused much of their attention on collection development with the goal of providing an array of popular materials for all ages and in several formats. City operating funds, grants from the Whipple Foundation and Douglas County Library Foundation, and donations and memorials from individuals and organizations supported the purchase of nearly 5,500 physical items. The library also added almost 1,000 donated items.
The library purchased 370 digital licenses through the cloudLibrary and OverDrive platforms. Those electronic books and audiobooks remain available along with tens of thousands of other titles through statewide consortia memberships.
In-person programming ended abruptly in March, but up to that point the library hosted 170 children’s programs that were attended by 6,000 people and 35 adult programs attended by 650 people.
I saved my favorite statistic for last. More than 77,000 visits were logged since July 1, 2019, demonstrating the variety of ways the public used this community space. Yes, people checked out books, and they used the computers, utilized the meeting rooms, took advantage of free wifi, dropped by to read the daily newspapers, played with Legos in the Children’s Room and much more.
At this point it is difficult to know what the next year has in store, but based on our first day back we have our fingers crossed for another successful year. Thank you for supporting Roseburg Public Library.
