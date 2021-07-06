The 1940 Willys Deluxe Coupe was a junker. It was in pieces and parts on the garage floor. The passenger door and front fender were bent in. The crushed top was evidence that the car had suffered a rollover.
This was not what the pictures had shown before Larry and Elaine Soule made the 3-hour trip north from Roseburg for a close-up look at the car.
Elaine’s first reaction was to walk away.
“I don’t think this is worth it,” she said.
“Oh yes it is,” Larry replied.
Obviously, the pictures that had been sent only showed the remaining good side of the Willys. But Larry had wanted a Willys since the early 1960s.
While in the Navy and stationed in San Diego, California, he purchased a roadster, put an engine in it and got involved in some weekend drag racing. He raced against a bunch of Willys and that is when he fell in love with that car.
Finally, Larry’s dream of owning one came in 1986 when the Soules purchased that 1940 Willys Deluxe Coupe despite its condition. It came at a price of $4,000.
The couple was just the second owners of the car. The purchase came with the car’s original owner’s manual and a photo of the car’s first owners.
Being a mechanic and owning a diesel fuel system shop for trucks, tractors and heavy equipment, Larry had the skills and experience to put his dream car back together.
But because of family, work, building houses and several moves, working on the car was delayed numerous times. It was always in sight, but didn’t get much attention. Finally, after Larry retired from his day job in 2003, he had more time and got serious about the Willys.
“Larry’s original intention was to make it a driving hotrod, but it slowly evolved into more of a show car,” Elaine said.
Larry did the mechanical work. The engine is a Chevy 454 big block with fuel injection. The heads are Brodex aluminum and the camshaft is crower roller with roller rockers.
Todd’s Auto Body of Springfield, Oregon, did the bodywork and Plum Crazy paint job. Jon Lind of Springfield installed new upholstery and Don Pyle of Lebanon, Oregon, fabricated the headers.
“It was a relief to finally finish it and to drive it,” Larry said.
Larry and Elaine plan to drive the purple Willys to Graffiti Weekend’s Show-N-Shine at River Forks Parks and to another Graffiti event or two.
Previously, they have trailered the Willys to the Main Street Show and Shine in Enterprise, Oregon. Against about 150 other cars, the Willys earned a Best of Show Award, and a Long Distance trophy.
The Soules had planned to return to the Enterprise show and to attend some Graffiti events in 2020, but COVID-19 forced the cancellation of those two gatherings. They’ve been eagerly awaiting the return of those shows this summer in order to put their 1940 Willys on display again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.