Riversdale Grange to hold monthly breakfast Saturday Feb 26, 2023 Riversdale Grange, 4856 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg, will again host its monthly breakfast from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, March 4.Breakfast consists of pancakes, meat, eggs, juice and coffee. Cost is $7 for adults and $4 for children 10 and under.The grange also offers a pick-up option for those who would feel more comfortable eating at home.To find out more about the breakfast or to schedule carry out, contact John Fine at 541-673-0369 or 541-817-3847.Funds generated will be used to continue renovation of the Grange Hall and Grange community activities.
