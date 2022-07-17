I recently asked community members to share their Top 10 books of all time. Eighteen people responded, and there were some common threads.
The Bible received the most votes with a total of five, including three No. 1 picks. The only other book to receive multiple top votes (two) was “Charlotte’s Web” by E.B. White.
Classic children’s books were popular selections for many respondents. “Where the Red Fern Grows” by Wilson Rawls received four votes; the Chronicles of Narnia series by C.S. Lewis and the Harry Potter series by J.K. Rowling each received three votes; and “A Wrinkle in Time” by Madeleine L’Engle and “The Secret Garden” by Frances Hodgson Burnett each received two votes.
Several authors appeared for their range of work. J.R.R. Tolkien received four total votes, split between “The Hobbit” and the Lord of the Rings series; Jane Austen received three nods for “Pride and Prejudice” and “Emma”; Francine Rivers was named for “Redeeming Love,” “A Voice in the Wind” and “Bridge to Haven”; Richard Paul Evans was named for “The Forgotten Road,” “The Broken Road,” and “The Road Home”; John Steinbeck got one vote each for “The Grapes of Wrath” and “East of Eden”; and Jim Kjelgaard was listed for “Big Red” and “Irish Red.”
“To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee received three votes, “The Book Thief” by Markus Zusak, “Rebecca” by Daphne du Maurier, “The Hiding Place” by Corrie Ten Boom and books in the Wheel of Time series by Robert Jordan with co-author Brandon Sanderson each got two votes.
A number of fantasy titles and series were named, including “Fablehaven” by Brandon Mull, the Wingfeather Saga by Andrew Peterson and the Stormlight Archive by Sanderson.
One local author made the list — Robert Leo Heilman for “Overstory: Zero: Real Life in Timber Country.”
Summer Reading Program for Adults Week Seven Bonus
All adults are invited to participate in this week’s summer reading bonus for a chance to win a $10 Dairy Queen gift card.
This week features two short-answer prompts. 1. You are organizing a literary dinner party. Which three writers, dead or alive, do you invite? 2. What is one of your favorite books no one else has heard of?
To participate, visit the library’s website, and click on “Summer Reading Program.” Click on the link labeled “Week 7 Bonus,” and complete the survey. Alternately, paper copies of the survey are available at the library’s front desk, or participants may email their answers to kwiley@cityofroseburg.org.
One winner will be drawn randomly from all fully completed submissions.
