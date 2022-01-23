The city of Roseburg announced Friday that due to “the surge in COVID-19 cases locally,” the Roseburg Public Library building will be temporarily closing the building and returning to expanded curbside service beginning Tuesday.
According to the press release, library staff will provide a different contactless, curbside delivery system than what has previously been offered throughout the pandemic. The service will be available every Tuesday and Thursday from 12-6 p.m. and every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. while the building is closed.
Patrons can log into their accounts and place holds digitally at roseburg.biblionix.com. Library card numbers and passwords will be needed and the press release notes that default passwords are the phone number used during registration. Patrons can also contact the library at 541-492-7050 or library@cityofroseburg.org for assistance.
Staff will pull requested items and check them out to patrons. To pick up materials, patrons should use the designated “Curbside Pickup Only” spaces and call the number on the sign. Patrons are asked to remain in their vehicle. Staff will deliver materials to them.
Materials can be returned anytime in the outside book drop, which is located in the northwest corner of the library parking lot.
Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review, mother of two and a native of Roseburg. She is an alumni of RHS, UCC and Western Oregon University. Contact her at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.
