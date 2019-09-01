Beginning Oct. 1, Roseburg Public Library will expand our public service hours to 34 per week.
The library will be open Tuesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Wednesday and Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. We will remain closed Sunday and Monday.
The additional hours are in response to the amazing support we have received from the community. In eight months of operation, nearly 4500 people have registered for a library card, and more than 64,000 items have been checked out. We have logged about 72,000 visits, and 4600 people have attended programs.
You are using public computers and wifi, holding meetings in the community rooms, and studying in the stacks. You make the library hum with energy.
We couldn’t do this without the commitment of the City Council and support of all of the city departments to staffing the library. We are a small but mighty staff that equals 3.5 full-time equivalents, and we possess a wide range of knowledge, skills and abilities.
Finally, this change definitely would not be possible without the commitment of our volunteers. Nearly all of the volunteers signed on during our initial call for help, and almost one year later they continue to bring their talent, enthusiasm and kindness to library services.
We have a couple of other changes in the works. First, we are replacing two and adding two Internet workstations for a total of 12 computers in the main area of the library. We will continue to have two Internet workstations in the Children’s Room and four in the Teen Room.
Finally, we are developing plans to renovate the Ford Room and change the furniture in the main library. The Ford Room is used often by the Douglas Education Service District, the library and the community, and it was the primary area that was not renovated last year.
Ideally, we will replace the carpet and appliances, paint the walls and install a sound and projection system so it is more versatile and functions like our new meeting rooms. As for furniture, we want to create a lounge feel in a couple of spaces so patrons can sit more comfortably and we can host smaller programs outside of the meeting rooms.
Implementing these plans will take time, so thank you in advance for your patience. In the meantime, don’t hesitate to contact me to talk about the library. It’s my favorite subject.
