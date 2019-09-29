Beginning in early October, library cardholders at Roseburg Public Library and Mildred Whipple Library in Drain will be able to share library materials.
A reciprocal borrowing agreement authorized by the Roseburg City Council and North Douglas Library District formalizes the exchange of physical materials between the libraries; this agreement does not include electronic resources.
Roseburg Public Library has been assessing opportunities for this type of arrangement over the past year, and the agreement with North Douglas Library District is appropriate for several reasons.
First, North Douglas Library District (NDLD) is a special district whose voters approved an ongoing tax to support library services. Roseburg Public Library’s support comes from residents, who pay city property taxes, and the City Council, which appropriates funding for the library. Both entities are positioned for long-term sustainability.
Second, both NDLD and Roseburg Public Library have designated funding in their operation budgets for the purchase of new library materials. This is especially important because a point-in-time snapshot at Roseburg Public Library shows that items designated “new” comprise 3.5 percent of the entire collection but account for 20 percent of current checkouts.
At any point in time since Roseburg Public Library opened, about half of the new materials are checked out. Although we’ll continue to maintain older materials, we know it is imperative to purchase new books, audiobooks and DVDs.
Third, both NDLD and Roseburg Public Library have paid staff who develop the collection and will manage the reciprocal borrowing arrangement. NDLD utilizes a collection development committee, and Roseburg Public Library’s director and youth services librarian split collection development responsibilities.
Collection development is an art and a science, and it is important to have staff time and skill devoted to creating a collection that reflects the needs of the communities being served.
In addition, we will share our purchase plans so our collections complement each other; this is especially important in areas such as graphic novels and adult nonfiction in which we budget less funding.
Collaborating ensures we’re expanding each other’s collection and not merely duplicating it.
Finally, weekly courier service is being supported by Douglas Education Service District at no cost to the libraries.
Patrons at either library can place holds on materials, and Douglas ESD will shuttle the requested items between the buildings every Wednesday.
Cardholders at both libraries also will be able to check out materials in person from both libraries.
We intend to launch this service as soon as behind-the-scenes setup is finalized and library staff receives training.
Watch our websites, www.roseburgpubliclibrary.org and www.ndld.org, for more information.
Together we will monitor the arrangement and make adjustments as necessary. Our goal is to provide more access to more people, and this is a positive step.
