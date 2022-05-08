I always have been a fan of book groups because of the community they create. Whether we read the same book or simply share all we have read lately, book group gatherings celebrate literacy and lifelong learning.
I especially enjoy Roseburg Public Library’s groups because we laugh so often. It is a joy to meet every month for the camaraderie and conversation, and I cherish the relationships we have developed.
The library’s book groups are starting a new chapter this month, one that provides another opportunity for readers to meet kindred spirits.
For those who enjoy meeting in person, the Silent Book Group returns at 6:30 p.m. May 19. Bring your book, beverage and chair to the Stewart Park Butterfly Garden, located between Legion Field and the Stewart Park Golf Course next to the multi-use path.
Participants will read any book of their choosing quietly for about 45 minutes then share what they have been reading for about 15 minutes. I take notes and email the list so participants can concentrate on the conversation.
Silent Book Group will continue to meet at 6:30 p.m. at the butterfly garden on the following Thursdays: June 30, July 28 and Aug. 25. My plan is to transition the group to the library in the fall.
For those who prefer to meet remotely, the Online Book Group will gather once a month on Zoom. Participants of this group, which launched during the pandemic, take turns sharing brief reviews of the books they read over the previous month.
During a typical meeting, we share about 40 book titles; if there is time, we also talk about the movies, podcasts and other pop culture we have enjoyed. I also take notes and email the list for these sessions.
The next Online Book Group meeting is 6:30 p.m. May 31. We then will shift to 6:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month beginning June 14. Email me at kwiley@cityofroseburg.org for the Zoom link.
Finally, the Author Discussion Group will remain on Zoom and meet four to five times each year. This group focuses on the works of one author at a time. Participants read anything by or about the writer, then we gather and share our reading experiences.
Most recently, we spent a fantastic hour dissecting the themes of Edith Wharton’s works. At this time, I am taking nominations for the next author we will discuss in late summer. Nominations will be emailed to group participants, who will vote for their favorite.
Everyone is invited to participate in any or all of the library’s book groups. We are informal, and readers are welcome to join us when it suits them. Folks also can choose to join the email list for the Silent Book Group and/or Online Book Group and learn about what’s popular with local readers.
Contact me by email or phone at 541-492-7051 for more information.
