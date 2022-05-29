Would you use your Roseburg Public Library card to access The News-Review online?
The library is considering adding this service, which would allow patrons to log in from home to view the newspaper. Content would appear in PDF format so it would look similar to the physical newspaper.
Content would be available from the date of the signed contract forward. For example, if the contract begins July 1, 2022, content from that date onward would be accessible. Patrons would not have online access to newspaper issues before that date.
Adding this service would be a considerable investment, so I want to hear from community members. Please complete a brief survey linked on the library’s website at roseburgpubliclibrary.org by June 11. The survey is available in paper form at the library’s main desk.
Keep in mind the library holds microfilm for local historical newspapers, including The News-Review, through 2014. Thanks to the Whipple Foundation Fund, we have a new, state-of-the-art microfilm reader, and users can print or save content in various digital formats.
A Roseburg Public Library card is not required to use the microfilm, and library staff is available to help patrons get started.
Should the library choose to contract for The News-Review online content, a Roseburg Public Library card would be required to access it.
Patrons who live in Roseburg city limits are eligible for a library card at no cost. Most patrons who live outside city limits pay for a card; the fee is $15 per quarter or $60 per year.
Exceptions are made for youth from birth through high school graduation who live or attend public or private school in the Roseburg Public Schools geographic area; full-time classroom teachers and school media specialists at public or private schools in the Roseburg Public Schools geographic area; and greater Douglas County residents who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.
Friends of the Library Book Sale
The Friends of the Roseburg Public Library quarterly book sale is this week in the Ford Room.
Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
The sale will feature newer editions and older books in excellent condition and suitable for gifting. Hardcovers will sell for $2 each, and all sizes of paperbacks will sell for $1 each.
There will be a couple of bargain tables with withdrawn library books that will sell for $0.50 each.
All items will be half price on Saturday. Proceeds benefit the library’s programs and projects.
