Roseburg Public Library is excited to announce expanded hours beginning Wednesday, Sept. 16.
The library now is open every Wednesday from 1-5 p.m. These hours are in addition to the current schedule of Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
We relaxed our limit of 50 people in the building at one time because we have not yet reached that threshold. Also, staff no longer greets patrons in the lobby; rather, staff members at the main desk assist everyone.
Drive-up pickup service for physical materials continues every Thursday between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Patrons should use the designated parking spaces near the main entrance and call the number on the sign to have books delivered to their vehicle. Contact the library at library@cityofroseburg.org or 541-492-7050 for assistance.
Many procedures implemented because of COVID-19 remain in place.
Paid library staff continues to deliver all public service. Several volunteers assist when the library is closed by shelving returned materials as well as repairing and processing items. The bulk of our volunteer corps is waiting patiently to be called back to service, and we look forward to that time, too.
Returned materials continue to be quarantined for up to one week.
Face coverings are required in accordance with the Governor’s Executive Order.
Eight public computers are available, and we limit patrons to one-hour sessions if others are waiting to use the equipment.
The lobby restrooms are closed; however, two single-occupancy restrooms inside the library are available.
The Ford Room is available to rent for a maximum of 25 occupants; the cost is $25 per use when the library is open and $75 per use when the library is closed. Renters are required to sign a meeting room use form and COVID-19 addendum, located on the library website at www.roseburgpubliclibrary.org (click on Policies and Forms).
Two multipurpose rooms inside the library are available for a maximum of three occupants each when the library is open. Patrons may use the rooms at no cost on a first-come, first-served basis for two hours (longer if no one is waiting). To guarantee a multipurpose room, patrons must rent the space at $25 per use and sign a meeting room use form and COVID-19 addendum.
Most library programming remains virtual on Facebook @roseburglibrary. Exceptions are programs that require registration and/or have a limited audience. Examples include youth coding sessions, basic computer classes and Silent Book Group. The events calendar is located at www.roseburgpubliclibrary.org (click on Events).
Note that because of the changing nature of the situation, library staff may modify or suspend services at any time. The most current information will be posted at www.roseburgpubliclibrary.org and on Facebook @roseburglibrary.
Thank you for your continued patience and support of Roseburg Public Library.
