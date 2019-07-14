The Friends of the Roseburg Public Library is a wonderful organization that advocates for and supports the library in many ways.
The Friends is most well known for its book sales, and the next large sale is set for Friday, July 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, July 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Ford Room will be full of newer editions and other books in excellent condition; there will be no library withdrawals. Hardcovers will sell for $2 and paperbacks for $1. In addition, many antique and collectible books will be available for 50 cents. It will pay to arrive early to peruse a selection of gift-quality books.
Don’t worry if you can’t make it to the larger sale because the Friends has an ongoing book sale inside the library. Check out the shelves against the South Umpqua Room wall for books that cover a wide range of ages and interests. These books sell from 25 cents to 50 cents, and there is an honesty box at the end of the shelves in which to deposit your cash.
The Friends also has an ongoing book sale on Amazon, and that sale includes higher value items.
Proceeds from all book sales help the library fund high-quality, entertaining, free programming for the entire family as well as books and other materials.
Another significant way in which the Friends is supporting literacy is by serving as an affiliate for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program. Imagination Library is an international program that mails new, curated books to children from birth until the child reaches age five every month.
The affiliate must be a 501©(3) organization, and as such it helps register participants, manages payments for shipping costs and publicizes the program. Our Friends also will be the applying organization and fiscal agent for grants and donations to help support the program.
We anticipate launching Imagination Library in the Roseburg/Glide/Idleyld Park areas this fall. The public libraries throughout Douglas County are ensuring all county residents can participate in Imagination Library; check with your local library for registration information.
The Friends group is always welcoming new friends; memberships are available for individuals, families and businesses. Finally, please consider sharing your talents with the Friends by helping with book sales or serving on the board. Information about the Friends, including a membership form, is located at www.roseburglibraryfriends.org, on Facebook @Friends-of-the-Roseburg-Public-Library, and at the library.
Thank you, Friends of the Roseburg Public Library. We appreciate you!
