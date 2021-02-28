After a yearlong process, Roseburg Public Library is pleased to launch its first strategic plan for 2021-2025.
The strategic planning process was extensive and involved many steps, such as gathering feedback before the pandemic from the Roseburg community both in person and virtually, recruiting a strategic planning committee made up of community-minded individuals who are passionate about helping the library best serve Roseburg and working with said feedback and committee members to create a mission statement, vision statement, list of values and goals to guide the library’s ideals and initiatives for the next five years.
The Library Commission formally approved the plan’s adoption and implementation at its Feb. 16 meeting.
The 2021-2025 strategic plan comes in two parts. The first is a pamphlet that explains the library’s mission statement, vision statement and values, and contains a simple outline of priorities for the next five years. To get a general idea of what Roseburg Public Library stands for and the work it plans to do as a community resource, I highly suggest reading this publication.
The second part is a thorough outline of the library’s goals, projects and schedule for implementing each objective. To dive deeper into the library’s strategic plan and to learn when each project will be addressed and initiated, I suggest reading this document.
Both the pamphlet and the outline can be found in English and Spanish on the library’s website at www.roseburgpubliclibrary.org; click on 2021-2025 Strategic Plan. In addition, the documents are available on request during curbside pickup every Tuesday from 3-6 p.m. and by email at library@cityofroseburg.org.
As a result of the strategic planning process, Roseburg Public Library’s new mission statement is “promote community, inspire curiosity, encourage learning” and the new vision statement is “Roseburg Public Library recognizes its ongoing responsibility to grow as a vibrant and dependable community resource.” With these statements in mind, the library aims to serve a wide variety of functions in the community.
The strategic planning process allowed library staff and the committee to discuss what projects and efforts to prioritize over the next five years. A few of the many projects staff plans to implement include regularly engaging with the Roseburg community for feedback, boosting opportunities for digital literacy and technology assistance and strengthening partnerships with local underserved communities.
I would like to thank not only the city of Roseburg, the Library Commission and Roseburg Public Library staff for making this project possible, but also the enthusiastic members of the strategic planning committee for their willingness to donate their time and energy toward making the library’s first strategic plan as useful as possible.
I also would like to thank the Roseburg community. Without your invaluable feedback, and without your enthusiasm for the library and all the ways it can support the community, the strategic plan would not exist.
The strategic plan is a resource made by the community, for the community, and the library’s mission statement, vision statement, list of values and goals for the next five years reflect that.
