I am excited to announce that Roseburg Public Library’s hours are set to expand beginning July 6.
Library hours will be Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library will continue to follow Oregon Health Authority guidance during this transitional phase before fully reopening at a later date.
Although we will be open six additional hours each week, most of the other guidelines for library use will remain the same. Patrons are asked to limit their visits to one hour, and masks or face coverings must be worn inside the building at all times.
Meeting rooms will not be available, and library staff will not accept reservations for future meeting room use.
Patrons may continue to use the drive-up pickup service that has been available for the past year. Those patrons should park in designated spots in front of the library when the building is open to the public and then call the number on the sign to have materials delivered to their vehicles.
A number of patrons take advantage of the drive-up option, and I anticipate that service will remain in place indefinitely. Library staff is available to assist patrons with placing holds for pickup by phone at 541-492-7050 or email at library@cityofroseburg.org.
Library volunteers will continue to be added to the schedule as the volume of circulating materials increases.
Speaking of circulation, the public has responded positively to the building reopening. Checkouts of physical materials have nearly tripled over the past month. Checkouts of electronic materials remain steady.
I expect physical checkouts will continue to increase and eventually return to pre-pandemic levels, when they accounted for more than 80% of all circulation. During the height of the pandemic, circulation was split almost evenly between physical and electronic materials.
Most programs, including storytimes, will continue online through the library’s Facebook page @roseburglibrary. Events are posted on the library’s website at roseburgpubliclibrary.org; click on Events.
We are taking a measured approach to reopening the library in order to provide a safe, comfortable environment for patrons, staff and volunteers. I appreciate the community’s patience and support during this transition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.